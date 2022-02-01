Service-dog case returns to court

A Saline County man who fought for more than six years for the right to take his service dog to work on the railroad with him won his case last year before a jury, but was back in court Monday trying to work out the details of how the verdict -- handed down more than six months ago -- will be implemented.

Perry Hopman, 45, of Bryant, a former combat medic who served in Iraq in 2008 and Kosovo in 2010, won his case against Union Pacific Railroad in July after a federal jury unanimously concluded the company must allow the Army veteran to bring the dog, a 125-pound Rottweiler named Atlas, to work to help him deal with ongoing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

Hopman filed suit in federal court in 2018, after officials with Union Pacific Railroad refused his requests in 2015 and 2017 that his service dog be allowed to accompany him to work at the North Little Rock rail yard where he is an engineer on overnight runs to Van Buren, in Crawford County.

Hopman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2008 after an 18-month tour in Iraq and is a survivor of a traumatic brain injury that occurred during a 2010 deployment to Kosovo that resulted from a 50-foot fall out of a helicopter.

Hopman testified during the trial that he suffers flashbacks, depression and anxiety from his wartime experiences as well as debilitating migraine headaches resulting from the brain injury. He told jurors that Atlas has been trained to ground him by sitting on his feet, remind him to take his medications, to sense the onset of migraines long before Hopman -- thus enabling Hopman to take his migraine medication in time to avoid the most debilitating symptoms -- and to place a buffer between Hopman and other people when needed by circling him.

Union Pacific argued during the trial that Hopman's safety and performance records amply demonstrated he could perform his duties without the dog at his side and that the presence of the dog would constitute a safety hazard. A jury unanimously concluded Hopman should be able to bring a service dog to work and awarded him $250,000 in compensatory damages.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker held a status conference by telephone with attorneys from both sides after a number of filings from both sides were filed last year following the week-long jury trial.

"This case was tried to a verdict on July 16, 2021," said John Griffin, a Victoria, Texas, attorney who represented Hopman in his case against Union Pacific. "In the intervening 6½ months since the verdict there have been some developments that negatively impact Mr. Hopman but have no effect on Union Pacific."

Griffin said in the absence of a ruling from Baker to implement the jury verdict, Hopman has been forced to pay out-of-pocket for expenses related to keeping the skills of his service dog sharpened while also facing the fact that Atlas is reaching the end of his service life. That, Griffin said, makes it necessary for Hopman to also pay to train a new service animal to take Atlas' place.

"We're in a difficult box since there's not been a judgment entered yet or a ruling on the post-trial motions," Griffin said. "What's happened in the intervening 6½ months is that Mr. Hopman's suffering has continued and has increased. ... This delay is having a real but devastating effect on Mr. Hopman that is not his responsibility."

Baker said despite efforts to move cases along, the current covid-19 pandemic had created delays in the court's schedule that she and other judges were working hard to resolve. She said rulings in the pending motions could be expected in coming days, although she did not give a definite timeline.

"I anticipate these will be taken care of in short order," Baker said, "but like all things, this depends on other matters as well on the docket as well as emergency matters that may come up."