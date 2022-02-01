Southern Bancorp acquiring Premier

Southern Bancorp Inc. announced Monday that it will purchase FCB Financial Services Inc., which operates as Premier Bank of Arkansas, a $200 million asset bank with branches in Marion, West Memphis and Jonesboro.

The purchase price for FCB was not disclosed. Both Southern and FCB are privately held banking and financial services companies.

"We are excited to introduce the Premier Bank team and its customers to Southern Bancorp's mission-driven approach to banking," Southern Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Darrin Williams said in a news release announcing the deal.

Southern has been on an aggressive capital-raising campaign since 2017, pulling in investors to fuel the bank's growth, which has occurred primarily in the northeast Arkansas corridor around Interstates 40 and 55.

"Premier is a nice add to our footprint," Williams said Monday. "This really allows us to continue to build throughout the Delta region, where we reach most of our customers. This acquisition is really in that sweet spot for us."

Last year, Southern Bancorp acquired DeWitt First Bankshares Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arkansas County Bank, a $185 million asset bank with two branches in Arkansas County and one in Sevier County.

With the Premier acquisition, Southern Bancorp will have 54 offices in Arkansas and Mississippi.

"We have a long history of helping people along their wealth building journey -- no matter their starting point -- by providing access to capital, responsible bank products, and responsive financial development services such as financial education, credit coaching, and homebuyer counseling, and we look forward to extending that tradition into Premier Bank's communities," Williams said.

Premier customers will have access to broader financial services, according to Chief Executive Officer Donny Underwoood.

"For nearly 25 years, Premier Bank's focus has been on serving and supporting our communities' financial growth," he said in a statement. "Joining with Southern Bancorp and their mission-focused approach to banking will allow us to greatly expand our services and reach even more families who would benefit from increased access to capital and financial development."

Southern Bancorp operates three separate Community Development Financial Institutions, which are certified by the U.S. Treasury Department to provide financial services in low-income communities and to people who lack access to financing.

The entities include Southern Bancorp Inc., a bank holding company; Southern Bancorp Bank, a $2 billion asset community development bank; and Southern Bancorp Community Partners, a non-profit development finance and lending organization.

The acquisition must be approved by shareholders and regulators. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Premier Bank was founded as First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas in 1998 in Marion by a group of 170 investors. In 2019, First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas changed its name to Premier Bank of Arkansas and expanded from Crittenden County into Craighead County.