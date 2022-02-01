State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Three Hogs named preseason All-American

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three University of Arkansas players were named to preseason All-America teams Monday.

Second baseman Robert Moore was named to the All-America second teams by D1Baseball and Baseball America, and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and infielder Peyton Stovall were named to Baseball America's third team.

Stovall, a freshman, is expected to start for the Razorbacks at first base this season. He was a projected first-round pick in last year's MLB Draft but withdrew his name. He recently was projected by D1Baseball to win SEC Freshman of the Year.

Moore has been named to every major preseason All-America team this year. He previously was a second-team pick by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a third-team selection by Perfect Game.

Moore hit .283 and had an OPS of .942 in his first full season playing for the Razorbacks last year. He led the team with 16 home runs and had 53 RBI, and was a dynamic defender who was voted to the All-SEC Defensive team.

Wiggins, a sophomore, was 3-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 17 appearances last season. Wiggins began his freshman season as the Razorbacks' closer, then transitioned to a starter by the end of the season. He earned 4 saves and struck out 28 in 23 innings last year.

-- Matt Jones

SOFTBALL

UA's Gibson earns All-America honors

University of Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson was named second-team preseason All-America by D1 Softball as the teams were released Monday.

Gibson, a second-team All America selection last year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, was also selected among Softball America's top 100 players in their preseason list. The redshirt senior from Murrieta, Calif., was also named second-team All-SEC and selected to the SEC All-Defensive team last season.

She hit .355 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI to help the Razorbacks to a share of their first SEC regular-season title.

The defending SEC regular-season co-champion Razorbacks were picked third in the preseason coaches poll released Monday. Alabama was chosen as the preseason favorite followed by Florid and then Arkansas. The Razorbacks garner two first-place votes among the league's 13 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Arkansas is slated to open the season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Rutgers on Feb. 10.

SEC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

Place; Team;Points

1;Alabama (7);138

2;Florida (3);131

3;Arkansas (2);124

4;Tennessee (1);103

5;Missouri;97

6;LSU;93

7;Georgia, Kentucky (tie);78

9;Ole Miss;47

10;Texas A&M;41

11;Auburn;36

12;Mississippi State;35

13;South Carolina;13

-- Paul Boyd

FOOTBALL

Report: ASU adding Simpson as defensive assistant

Matt Zenitz of on3.com reported Monday that Alabama-Birmingham cornerbacks coach Jay Simpson is set to join Arkansas State University as a defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. Simpson will replace Dalton Hilliard, who left for Connecticut in December.

The Blazers have won a pair of Conference USA titles during Simpson's time in Birmingham -- first when he was a defensive analyst in 2018 and again in 2020 after he was promoted to cornerbacks coach. UAB has ranked in the top 15 nationally in total defense each of the last three years.

The addition would round out Coach Butch Jones' 2022 staff, with Simpson, Marquase Lovings (running backs) and Vinson Reynolds (defensive line) joining Jones' seven returning assistants.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Lamont enters transfer portal

University of Central Arkansas defensive back Deandre Lamont, who was second on the team in tackles in 2021, announced Monday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Lamont finished last season with 63 total tackles, as well as 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 8 pass breakups.

The defender is one of several Bears to enter the portal since the start of last season, including receiver Tyler Hudson, quarterbacks Hunter Loyd and Darius Bowers, and defensive back Nick Nakwaasah.

-- Adam Cole

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR's Lukic to transfer

University of Arkansas-Little Rock junior Marko Lukic formally entered his name into the transfer portal Monday. The Serbian guard has not played since Jan. 6 and has started in just four of the 14 games in which he's participated this season despite being UALR's third-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.

Lukic played in 40 combined games over his first two seasons with the Trojans, averaging 9.7 points in 24.8 minutes per game last season as a sophomore. Lukic scored a career-high 25 points this December against Jacksonville State, a game in which he knocked down 4 three-pointers to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Former Trav coaches moving to Class AAA

The Seattle Mariners organization announced its 2022 coaching staff for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday, and two former Arkansas Travelers coaches were among those listed.

Alon Leichman, who was the Travs' pitching coach in 2021, will join Tacoma in the same role. A native of Israel, Leichman has both competed and coached for the Israel National Team in multiple European Championship tournaments, two World Baseball Classics and during the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, according to a release.

Michael Sadler, who was the Travs' strength and conditioning coach in 2021, will hold the same role in Tacoma.

The Mariners organization has yet to announce the 2022 coaching staff for Arkansas.

-- Adam Cole