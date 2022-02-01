State to shut San Quentin death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who three years ago placed a moratorium on executions, now is moving to dismantle the United States' largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.

The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State Prison into a "positive, healing environment." Newsom said Monday it's an outgrowth of his opposition to what he believes is a deeply flawed system, one that "gets my blood boiling."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/21calif/]





"The prospect of your ending up on death row has more to do with your wealth and race than it does your guilt or innocence," he said. "We talk about justice, we preach justice, but as a nation, we don't practice it on death row."

California, which last carried out an execution in 2006, is one of 28 states that maintain death rows, along with the U.S. government, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. While other states, such as Illinois, have abolished executions, California is merging its condemned inmates into the general prison population with no expectation that any will face execution anytime soon.

"We are starting the process of closing death row to repurpose and transform the current housing units into something innovative and anchored in rehabilitation," California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Vicky Waters said.

Oregon similarly transferred its much-smaller condemned population to other inmate housing two years ago.

Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019 and shut down the state's execution chamber at San Quentin, north of San Francisco. Now his administration is turning on its head a 2016 voter-approved initiative intended to expedite executions by capitalizing on a provision that allowed inmates to be moved off death row.

"The underlying motive of the administration is to mainstream as many of these condemned murderers as possible," said Michael Rushford, president of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which backed the initiative. "Our objective was to speed up the process."

He said he doesn't think victims are happy with the administration's decision.

"They're moving condemned murderers into facilities that are going to make their lives better and offer them more amenities, while the victims still mourn the death of their family member," Rushford said.

Newsom said voters approved the move, though he doubts many understood the provision.

The governor is "pouring more salt on the wounds of the victims," argued Crime Victims United of California President Nina Salarno. "He's usurping the law.'"

Actor Mike Farrell, president of the group Death Penalty Focus, which opposes the death penalty, said he is thrilled with the idea but concerned about transfers that he said could turn condemned inmates into "very ripe targets" for other prisoners.

"We're talking about people who have been in a specific kind of isolation for decades," living with the prospect of execution, Farrell said. "To simply move them without very serious consideration of their needs, their personal issues, their psychological state and their safety would be a hideous mistake."

Corrections officials began a voluntary two-year pilot program in January 2020 that as of Friday had moved 116 of the state's 673 condemned male inmates to one of seven other prisons that have maximum-security facilities and are surrounded by lethal electrified fences.

They intend to submit permanent proposed regulations within weeks that would make the transfers mandatory and "allow for the repurposing of all death row housing units," Waters said.

FILE — Barbed wire is seen inside the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in San Quentin, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation's largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons with in two years. The goal is to turn the section of San Quentin State Prison into "a positive, healing environment." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

