Stocks rebound, but still down as rate hikes loom

Stocks notched broad gains Monday, but still posted their worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic as Wall Street closes a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging.

The S&P 500 came back from an early 0.4% dip to close 1.9% higher. Even so, it's now 5.9% below the all-time high it set four weeks ago. It fell 5.3% in January, its worst month since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic suddenly shut down the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.17% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.4%, its biggest single-day gain since early November 2020. Both also ended in the red for January, with the Dow shedding 3.3% and the Nasdaq losing 9%.

Wall Street shook this month as investors tried to get ahead of a huge shift in markets, where the Federal Reserve is about to start withdrawing the tremendous stimulus it's pumped into the economy and markets. The wide expectation is for the Fed to begin raising interest rates in March, among other moves to make borrowing money less easy.

But uncertainty about how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move has helped cause severe swings on Wall Street, not just day-to-day but also hour-to-hour. Morning drops for stocks have quickly given way to sharp losses in the afternoon, and vice versa. On Friday, a sudden upturn in the last hour of trading managed to keep the S&P 500 from logging its fourth weekly loss in a row.

"There's systematic buying that goes on at the end of a really bad month like January, and that's certainly taken place over the last day or two," said Scott Lander, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments.

The month's heaviest losses were concentrated on parts of the stock market seen as the most expensive. Much of the focus has been on high-growth technology stocks, which were absolute stars of the pandemic amid expectations they can grow regardless of the economy's outlook.

Technology stocks in the S&P 500 rose 2.7% Monday. The sector ended the month down 6.9%. The monthly drop was far deeper for tech stocks like chip maker Nvidia, which jumped 7.2% Monday, but posted a 16.7% skid for January.

Any time the Fed raises rates, the stock market has historically had at least some difficulty adjusting. When bonds pay more in interest, investors feel less need to reach for stocks and other riskier investments in search of returns. This time, the Fed is also turning off what's colloquially known as the "money printer" it's been using to buy bonds to keep longer-term rates low, and it will likely soon remove some of those extra dollars sloshing around the economy.

Stock prices have tended to track corporate profits over the long term. And if profits can continue to rise steadily, that could make up for one of the traditional effects of higher interest rates brought by the Fed: stock investors paying less for each $1 of corporate earnings.

"By now it should be clear that the strong pivot in monetary policy will make this year very different from last year," Solita Marcelli, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer, Americas, wrote in a recent note. "Still, we think investors should not lose sight of the fact that the economy remains strong, which should limit downside from current levels."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78% from 1.77% Friday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations about what the Fed will do with short-term rates, rose to 1.18% from 1.15%.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.