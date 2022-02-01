Stop the presses!

Over the weekend, the governor of Arkansas made national headlines. The story was all over Fox News' website. It even linked to a video of Asa Hutchinson talking to a few reporters.

What was this? Did our governor switch parties? Did Asa--people around here just call him Asa--wave a dog's bee-hind at the cameras, a la the Huey Long-wannabe in West Virginia? Did he say "Hook 'Em Horns" or some other curse that a gentleman wouldn't say in mixed company?

For those who missed it, this is what made such a wave in the national media over the weekend. He was caught on video saying this to the press:

Asked about the next presidential election, Governor Hutchinson said: "So it's a competitive landscape. People always have choices. Whenever you're--what?--three years out from that time, let's have a lot of voices out there that can talk to the Republican base. Talk about ideas. Talk about the future. And that's what I want to shift the debate to. This is about not the past election, but the next election.

"And I get asked questions, I answer those questions. But if I was asked a question about President Biden, and how he's done for the last year, I would have a different story to tell. And obviously, coming from the other side, I see areas of weakness there and that he's been ineffectual. But whenever you look to the future, let's serve our country and look to the future for the right one to lead our party."

When pressed, and you knew he'd be pressed, about whether he plans to run for president in 2024, even if Donald Trump decides to take that path too, the governor said: "Oh, that's [he waves his hand dismissively] . . . . I'm concentrating on finishing my term well as governor. And I do want to be a voice that talks about conservative, common-sense ideas, and we'll see where that leads."

Ooowweee!

The headlines shouted: "Key GOP governor" won't rule out running against Trump!

It must've been a slow news day for the national media. But we'll bet Asa Hutchinson was glad that reporters think him "key" in 2024 already.

Perhaps bigger news happened when Business Insider got him on the record, as the outlet reported it, "on the sidelines" of the winter meeting of the National Governors Association on Saturday. For this statement, we haven't seen the video: "I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president." Asked who should lead instead, he said that's what elections are about.

For an American politician from the South, this is not a statement to be overlooked.

The former president, for his part, also made a ripple in the news last week when he quipped at a golf tournament that he's the 45th and will be the 47th president. He may have been joking for the crowd. He may have been serious.

But Asa Hutchinson had it right: This is why we have elections.