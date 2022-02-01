Super Quiz: Five-Letter T-T Nouns

1. I'll -------- you to a free lunch.

2. The relationship is founded on mutual love and --------.

3. The story is about ------, fraud and deceit.

4. Honesty is her most defining ----------.

5. Tom suffered the cruel -------- about his parents in silence.

6. His death was a cruel -------- of fate.

7. Faith is a central -------- of the religion.

8. Both lovers kept their noontime -------- a secret.

9. He avoided any -------- of a scandal.

ANSWERS:

1. Treat

2. Trust

3. Theft

4. Trait

5. Taunt

6. Twist

7. Tenet

8. Tryst

9. Taint