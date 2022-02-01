Super Quiz: Five-Letter T-T Nouns

1. I'll -------- you to a free lunch.
2. The relationship is founded on mutual love and --------.
3. The story is about ------, fraud and deceit.
4. Honesty is her most defining ----------.
5. Tom suffered the cruel -------- about his parents in silence.
6. His death was a cruel -------- of fate.
7. Faith is a central -------- of the religion.
8. Both lovers kept their noontime -------- a secret.
9. He avoided any -------- of a scandal.
ANSWERS:
1. Treat
2. Trust
3. Theft
4. Trait
5. Taunt
6. Twist
7. Tenet
8. Tryst
9. Taint