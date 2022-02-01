Three Hogs named preseason All-American

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three University of Arkansas players were named to preseason All-America teams Monday.

Second baseman Robert Moore was named to the All-America second teams by D1Baseball and Baseball America, and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and infielder Peyton Stovall were named to Baseball America's third team.

Stovall, a freshman, is expected to start for the Razorbacks at first base this season. He was a projected first-round pick in last year's MLB Draft but withdrew his name. He recently was projected by D1Baseball to win SEC Freshman of the Year.

Moore has been named to every major preseason All-America team this year. He previously was a second-team pick by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a third-team selection by Perfect Game.

Moore hit .283 and had an OPS of .942 in his first full season playing for the Razorbacks last year. He led the team with 16 home runs and had 53 RBI, and was a dynamic defender who was voted to the All-SEC Defensive team.

Wiggins, a sophomore, was 3-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 17 appearances last season. Wiggins began his freshman season as the Razorbacks' closer, then transitioned to a starter by the end of the season. He earned 4 saves and struck out 28 in 23 innings last year.