UA's Gibson earns All-American honors

University of Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson was named second-team preseason All-America by D1 Softball as the teams were released Monday.

Gibson, a second-team All America selection last year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, was also selected among Softball America's top 100 players in their preseason list. The redshirt senior from Murrieta, Calif., was also named second-team All-SEC and selected to the SEC All-Defensive team last season.

She hit .355 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI to help the Razorbacks to a share of their first SEC regular-season title.

The defending SEC regular-season co-champion Razorbacks were picked third in the preseason coaches poll released Monday. Alabama was chosen as the preseason favorite followed by Florid and then Arkansas. The Razorbacks garner two first-place votes among the league's 13 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Arkansas is slated to open the season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Rutgers on Feb. 10.

SEC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

Place; Team;Points

1;Alabama (7);138

2;Florida (3);131

3;Arkansas (2);124

4;Tennessee (1);103

5;Missouri;97

6;LSU;93

7;Georgia, Kentucky (tie);78

9;Ole Miss;47

10;Texas A&M;41

11;Auburn;36

12;Mississippi State;35

13;South Carolina;13