U.S., Russian scorn mutual as U.N. meets

The United States and Russia bitterly attacked each other over the Ukraine crisis in a diplomatic brawl Monday at the U.N. Security Council, in a session replete with acidic exchanges that could have been lifted from the Cold War era.

The Americans, backed by their Western allies, accused Russia of endangering peace and destabilizing global security by massing more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, while Kremlin diplomats dismissed what they called baseless and hysterical U.S. fear-mongering aimed at weakening Russia and provoking armed conflict.





"The situation we are facing in Europe is urgent and dangerous," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in her opening remarks to a televised meeting of the council that Russia had sought to prevent. "Russia's actions strike at the very heart of the U.N. charter."

Her Russian counterpart, Vassily Nebenzia, said it was the Americans who were the provocateurs, "whipping up tensions and provoking escalation," as he insisted that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine.

"You are almost pulling for this," he said, looking at Thomas-Greenfield. "You want it to happen. You're waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your words become a reality."

Nebenzia accused the U.S. of interfering in his country's internal affairs in "a classic example of megaphone diplomacy."

Thomas-Greenfield countered that the U.S. has held more than 100 private meetings with Russian officials and European and Ukrainian colleagues in the past few weeks, and "it's now time" for a discussion in public.





To Russia's assertion that the U.S. called the meeting to make all council members uncomfortable, she replied: "Imagine how uncomfortable you would be if you had 100,000 troops sitting on your border."

The meeting of the 15-nation Security Council, requested by the United States last week, had not been expected to produce any diplomatic breakthrough: The council is known more for its failures to avert armed conflicts rather than success in preventing them.

Still, the meeting represented the highest-profile arena for the two biggest nuclear military powers to sway world opinion over the escalating tensions.

As diplomats sparred at the United Nations, behind-the-scenes efforts to resolve the crisis accelerated, with President Emmanuel Macron of France speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Monday for the second time in four days.

The Kremlin said they discussed Ukraine as well as Putin's demands for "security guarantees" that would include a legally binding halt on NATO expansion to the east. They agreed to stay in touch and to "work promptly on the possibility of holding an in-person meeting," the Kremlin said.

U.S. officials said Monday that they had received a Russian response to Washington's proposal, made last week, to defuse the Ukraine crisis. But a State Department official would not detail the response, saying the Biden administration did not want to negotiate in public.

This morning, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to speak by phone with Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

UKRAINIAN JITTERS

Some diplomats at the Security Council emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution, but the tone of the rhetoric between the Russian and American envoys suggested the rift between the two sides over Ukraine, and the threat of military force, remained acute.

In Ukraine itself -- where many have been unnerved by the constant drumbeat of menacing news about Russian military maneuvers, cybersabotage and disinformation -- the anxiety has been compounded by hundreds of bogus bomb threats. The threats, possibly instigated by Russia, were meant to sow panic and fear, Ukrainian officials said. The number of fake bomb scares in January, they said, was six times the level of last year.

Ukraine appealed to Moscow to de-escalate the situation.

"Russia several times announced they do not want war," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said in a video briefing for reporters. "Russia can prove those words by immediately decreasing its military, political and economic pressure on Ukraine. It can abandon ideas of destabilizing the situation inside Ukraine with invented protests, cyberattacks and efforts to disrupt normal life."

The tensions surrounding Ukraine, a former Soviet republic of 44 million people that has recently drifted toward the West, have been smoldering since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after a Russia-friendly government in Ukraine was ousted.

Nebenzia on Monday blamed the U.S. for that development, saying it brought to power "nationalists, radicals, Russophobes and pure Nazis," and created the antagonism that exists between Ukraine and Russia.

"If they hadn't done this, then we to date would be living in a spirit of good neighborly relations and mutual cooperation," Nebenzia said. "However, some in the West just don't clearly like this positive scenario. What's happening today is yet another attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine."

The tensions have escalated sharply in recent months and brought U.S.-Russian relations to their lowest point since the Cold War ended three decades ago.

The United States and its NATO partners say Russia's troop deployments to Ukraine's borders in recent weeks are part of Putin's effort to enlarge his country's sphere of influence in Eastern Europe. The Kremlin has accused the NATO alliance of threatening Russia and has demanded that it never admit Ukraine as a member.

The Biden administration has vowed to respond with crippling economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki elaborated on that threat Monday, saying the administration had developed "specific sanctions packages" to strike at Russian "elites" and leaders "in or near the inner circle of the Kremlin," should Putin order an invasion.

The Security Council meeting adjourned after two hours with no action taken. Nebenzia pointedly left the meeting before it was over, as Ukraine's ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, was speaking.

Thomas-Greenfield told reporters afterward that she was disappointed by the Russian response.

"We called for this meeting to allow the Russians to give us an explanation of what their actions are," she said. "They didn't give us the answers that any of us would have hoped that they would provide."

Still, the Biden administration said it regarded the meeting as an important display of the resolve of the United States and its allies to confront Russia over the military threat at Ukraine's borders.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith," President Joe Biden said in a White House statement. "If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences."

KEEPING THE LINE OPEN

The Russian government's written response to the U.S. proposal aimed at de-escalating the crisis comes as the Biden administration continues a delicate dance that seeks to keep Russia at the diplomatic table without conceding to any of its core demands.

"We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia," a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic discussions said Monday. "It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response."

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine," the official said.

Publicly, Moscow reacted pessimistically to the administration's proposal, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Thursday that "it cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concern into account was demonstrated."

Blinken has described the U.S. proposal as something that offers the Kremlin "a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it." But U.S. officials have said the West did not bow to Russia's demand that NATO close its "open-door policy," barring countries such as Ukraine and Georgia from joining the military alliance.

Russia has said it has no intention of invading Ukraine and has accused the United States and Britain of using misinformation to raise tensions in the region.

Psaki on Monday dismissed concerns that by talking about the threat of a potential Russian invasion, Washington is making the Ukrainians more vulnerable to Russian aggression.

"Well, I can only speak for our intention and our responsibility, and we feel it's important to be open and candid about the threat from Russia," Psaki said. "It's not just words, of course. You are seeing specifics that we've been laying out here, including over 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, amassed on the border with more troops and weaponry on the way. They've also been surging troops into Belarus."

She added that the White House's goal is to keep both the American public and the global community informed "of the seriousness of this threat, even as we work with the Ukrainians, with the Europeans, to ensure we are not only preparing them and providing them supplies that they need, but standing up and making clear to the Russians what the consequences will be."

Asked about the contentious meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Psaki said the United States and NATO allies "know what we have seen with our own eyes."

"Now again, Russia has the power," she said. "They are the aggressor here. They have the power and ability to de-escalate, to pull their troops back from the border, to not push more troops to Belarus, to take steps to deescalate the situation on the ground."

Information for this article was contributed Rick Gladstone and Maria Varenikova of The New York Times; by Edith M. Lederer, Vladimir Isachenkov, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press; and by John Hudson and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post.