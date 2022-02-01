U.S. signals optimism on Iran deal

WASHINGTON -- The United States and its European allies appear on the cusp of restoring the deal that limited Iran's nuclear program, Biden administration officials said Monday.

But they cautioned that it is now up to the new government in Tehran to decide whether, after months of negotiations, it is willing to dismantle much of its nuclear production equipment in return for sanctions relief.

Speaking to reporters, a senior State Department official signaled that negotiations had reached a point where political leaders needed to decide whether they would agree to key elements of an accord that would essentially return to the 2015 deal that President Donald Trump discarded four years ago. Ultimately, that freed Iran to resume its nuclear production, in some cases enriching nuclear fuel to levels far closer to what is needed to make nuclear weapons.

In Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, former head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization and a key player in the original negotiations, said at an energy conference that "it appears that the nuclear negotiations will reach the end result that we have in mind," according to Iranian news reports.

Administration officials cautioned that it was not clear whether a final agreement would be struck, and in Iran that decision is bound to go to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. And although some officials remain skeptical that Iran would ultimately agree to the terms now being discussed, the State Department official said that "we can see a path to a deal if those decisions are made and if they are made quickly."

"Now is the time for Iran to decide whether it's prepared to make those decisions," the official said. A second senior administration official also said the talks had reached the decision-making stage. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

For President Joe Biden, restoring the deal -- and, with it, limits on Iran's production capability -- would fulfill a campaign promise and seal a breach that Trump's decision created with Britain, France, Germany and the European Union, which participated in the original agreement along with Russia and China. But it also comes with significant political risks.

No Republican voted for the deal in 2015, and its restoration would likely become a campaign issue in the midterm elections. Like the original deal, the new one would not limit Iran's missile development, one of the senior officials said. It also would not halt Tehran's support for terrorist groups or its proxy forces, which have stirred unrest across the Middle East, as some Democrats and nearly all Republicans have demanded.

Despite those issues, Biden is prepared to return to the 2015 agreement and "to make the political decisions necessary to achieve that goal," the senior State Department official said.

And although American officials offered no details, a clean restoration of the old accord would mean all limits on Iran's production of nuclear material would still expire in 2030. Last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that after restoring the old accord, the United States would seek one that was "longer and stronger." But Iranian officials rejected that idea.

The State Department official said the negotiations to restore the 2015 agreement were "in a final stretch" and that "all sides" needed to commit to returning to full compliance. The United States actually violated the original accord first, when it withdrew and reimposed sanctions against Iran. Trump then added hundreds of additional sanctions, and it is unclear how the negotiations now underway would deal with those.

After nearly two years of trying to persuade European leaders to counter the American sanctions, Iran began violating the agreement, denying inspectors access to key facilities and ramping up its nuclear enrichment.

Although it has not amassed the same volume of enriched uranium as it held before the 2015 agreement, it has purified some of its new stockpile to a level of 60% -- closer to the 90% enrichment used to produce nuclear weapons. Previously, Iran had capped its enrichment at 20%.