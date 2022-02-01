Walmart plans Feb. 28 return to offices

Walmart Inc. now plans to allow its U.S.-based office employees back to their respective campuses on Feb. 28 after nearly two years of working remotely during the pandemic.

Besides its Bentonville headquarters, the retailer's U.S. offices are in Hoboken, N.J., and the Silicon Valley cities of San Bruno and Sunnyvale.

The company didn't say how many workers will be affected, but the vast majority of its 1.6 million U.S. employees work in its stores and distribution facilities.

Chief People Officer Donna Morris said in a memo to employees on Friday that the company will continue to monitor covid-19 trends and transmission rates.

"We'll communicate more specific details around masks, business travel and more as we near this date," she said.

Walmart mandated in July that all employees who work at the Bentonville office and those in management positions who travel within the U.S. must be fully vaccinated or have "an approved exception" as a condition of employment.

Morris has said repeatedly that Walmart wants "to create a new way of working together" as workers return to campus.

"We should all strive to spend the majority of time on campus while ensuring that flexibility is a part of our ways of working," she said.

The company has not spelled out specifically what that flexibility will look like.

Walmart has moved its return-to-campus date several times over the past year and a half as covid-19 variants and surges have swept the country.

In late October, the company said it would bring office workers back in early November.

In August 2020, Walmart postponed its plan to start allowing some workers back into the offices that month. Instead, the company said corporate employees would continue working remotely through at least Jan. 31, 2021.

Suresh Kumar, Walmart's chief technology officer, said in May 2020 that the company's tech employees would continue to work remotely because the arrangement has been so successful.

For one thing, more workers can attend virtual meetings than in-person ones because they are scattered around the globe, he said.

To date, Walmart has not announced any change to Kumar's plans.