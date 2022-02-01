Washington County panel backs use of covid relief spending

American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County received $23 million in 2021 under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million this year. Benton County will receive a total of $54 million — $27 million per year over the two years.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials Monday endorsed using the county's share of American Rescue Plan funds for "county-related expenditures" and leaving it uncertain if any money will be available for other, nongovernmental organizations.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee approved an ordinance establishing guidelines for spending the county's American Rescue Plan funds. Washington County received about $23 million in American Rescue Plan Funds in 2021 and expects to receive another $23 million in 2022.

The ordinance says the county will prioritize county spending "by allocating as much of those funds as needed for the sole purpose of supporting all county related expenditures and all relevant public water and sewer requests."

According to the ordinance "any remaining funds" would be available for other requests. The ordinance authorized County Judge Joseph Wood to acquire the services of a third party to create an application process and review any applications the county might receive.

The committee voted 5-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford, representing District 14, casting the lone no vote.

Stafford had tried to have another ordinance that would set aside $1.3 million of the county's American Rescue Plan money set aside to supplement the county emergency rental assistance, but her ordinance was rejected by the committee after the six members split with three votes in favor and three votes against and committee chairman Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, cast the deciding vote against Stafford's proposed ordinance.

Stafford said she is concerned that the ordinance as approved will essentially allow all of the money to be used by county government without considering needs that could be met by outside entities.

"We could use every dollar for county purposes that are not needs, but wants," Stafford said.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood briefed the justices of the peace on the county's emergency rental assistance program. Lester said the county has been able to distribute about $9 million in emergency relief funds. He said the county has received 3,121 applications and 1,402 of those have been approved. Lester said the county will have paid out more than $6 million, which does not include the $1.5 million allocated to the Fayetteville Housing Authority or the $1.5 million allocated to the Springdale Housing Authority.

Lester said the county has been approved for another $3.4 million in additional emergency rental assistance money and some funds that are being reallocated from the original rental assistance funding. Lester said the total the county is expecting in new and reallocated money is around $5 million.

Jim Crouch, a Springdale attorney representing the Fayetteville Housing Authority and FHA Development Inc., spoke to the committee during the public comment period of the meeting. Crouch told the justices of the peace that residents in apartment complexes owned by FHA Development Inc. have been approved through the county's emergency rental assistance program for about $76,000 in assistance that is now being "embargoed" by the county. Crouch said the reasons he has been given by the county are "unfounded" or perhaps just mistakes made in the application process. He said there are 10 tenants facing eviction because the assistance funds have been held up.

Crouch asked the justices of the peace to see if they could do anything to free up the money. The committee took no action on his request.

Lester said after the meeting he is aware of the problems with the rental assistance funds. He said federal agencies are investigating the irregularities and he couldn't comment on them specifically.