Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that 370,000 of the 1.5 million home covid-19 tests purchased by the state remain available for free at local health units in addition to any remaining supplies at libraries and other organizations. More photos at arkansasonline.com/122gov/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide his weekly media update at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video. [Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=RtCHijv35Vs]





