White Hall getting new hospital

Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Kindred Rehabilitation Services announced plans to locate a new 76-bed hospital at White Hall, and it thrills White Hall city officials.

"When we see projects like this develop we know it has the ability to increase the population and economics within the area," said Doris Golden, the newest member of the White Hall Planning Commission.

The 87,000-square-foot medical facility will be located on the 80-acre site purchased in 2005 by JRMC at 1600 West Holland Ave. near Interstate 530.

It will house a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility, along with a 36-bed behavioral unit. The joint venture was first announced in October, but the location wasn't announced until recently.

The two groups haven't announced an architect or contractor for the project, or when construction might start. However, they hope to open the facility in early 2024.

The JRMC's Wellness Center, which opened in 2009, is also located on this property. Additionally, a breast center opened inside the Wellness Center last October.

Furthermore, the new facility will meet social and community expectations.

"The community thrives when we take considerable interest in implementing these type of plans. To say it plainly, I believe this project is a win for the community," Golden said.

Other city officials say they're glad about the announcement.

"This facility will not just benefit White Hall but the entire [Southeast Arkansas] area. ... This will bring more jobs," said Ken Smith, who is White Hall City Council chair, heads the local Planning Commission and is chair of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

These jobs are expected to pay more than minimum wage.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said this facility will add to the growing number of professional jobs, such as engineering, banking and medical, to the city.

Recently BlueScope, parent company of the Varco Pruden's Pine Bluff division, announced a move to White Hall this spring, and Relyance Bank of Pine Bluff is building its new headquarters here.

At the moment, there's major growth focused on the Sheridan road corridor.

"This may shift some of the focus on development to the West Holland area," Foster said.

Along with the new hospital, Foster said he expects the "popping up" of secondary or service businesses that are often associated with a medical center or hospital.

"The new hospital will be next to the high school and it's easy access to the interstate. It's a good fit for the area," Smith said.

The nearby White Hall High School is also undergoing its own expansion.

A new $14 million, 48,000-square-foot fine arts facility and a new $6 million, 53,000-square-foot multipurpose building are under construction and expected to be completed and in use by this fall.

"They [JRMC Wellness Center] have been great neighbors," said Doug Dorris, White Hall School District superintendent, who also welcomed the announcement.