SILOAM SPRINGS -- If there is one word to describe the 2022 Pioneer Citizen, it is humble.

Mary Nolan has spent most of her life living and serving in Siloam Springs, yet when she found out she was receiving the Pioneer Citizen award, Nolan was surprised and thought others were more deserving.

"It feels a bit overwhelming and a bit humbling," Nolan said. "As I look at the people who have received this in the past it's hard to put myself in the same category."

Nolan was scheduled to be honored Thursday at the annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce banquet at Camp Siloam. However, the banquet has been pushed back one week to Feb. 10 because of the threat of winter weather.

Nolan, a native of Centerline, Mich., has lived off and on in Siloam Springs for almost 50 years, arriving in 1973 to attend John Brown University, she said.

Early Years

Growing up, Nolan saw the importance of volunteering, she said. She volunteered at local senior centers and helped kids in Sunday school at her local church, she said.

In high school, Nolan was on the swim team and in the band. She also enjoyed cheering for the Detroit Lions football team and the Detroit Red Wings hockey team, she said.

She attended JBU on the recommendation on the advice of her youth director in Michigan, Nolan said.

She spent the next four years on staff at JBU until she applied for a part-time job at the Parks and Recreation Department in the city of Claremore, Okla., and instead became their recreation supervisor, Nolan said.

Despite her extensive travel, Nolan still felt tied to Siloam Springs, she said.

"Even though I worked in Oklahoma I was always involved here," Nolan said.

Parks and Recreation

Nolan called her job in Claremore a blessing because of what she learned from it.

"This is where I learned about parks and recreation from the ground up," Nolan said.

In Claremore, Nolan learned not only how to manage but also things like how to plumb a swimming pool and prepare a ball field for games, she said.

Nolan also learned how to interact with other recreation professionals throughout the state of Oklahoma, which allowed Nolan to move to the next level in her career.

After spending six years in Claremore, Nolan got a job as a recreation specialist in 1988 with the Tulsa Parks Department, she said. She managed four community recreation facilities and supervised a staff of six full-time and more than 30 part-time summer staff, she said.

When Nolan moved to Stillwater, Okla., she spent 10 years working as the superintendent of recreation and then as director of the department, where she oversaw the department and programs like the senior citizens center, multi graphics art center and Lake McMurtry, she said.

In 2004, Nolan returned to Siloam Springs as the director of the Parks and Recreation Division. It was during Nolan's two-year time period she instituted special events that are still in existence today like the Daddy/Daughter Dance, Family Game Night and Iddy Biddy Soccer, she said.

Nolan also provided activities and supplies to Camp Siloam for evacuees of Hurricane Katrina and also coordinated donations from the community for the evacuees, she said.

"She came up with new things for community involvement and for parks and rec to be involved with families," said Adriane Carr, a friend of Nolan's since her time as a student at JBU.

After her time in Siloam Springs, Nolan spent four years working in Nevada in various roles and then worked for a year as a recreation supervisor in Broken Arrow, Okla., she said. Then Nolan returned to the place she now calls home.

Returning to Siloam Springs

Nolan returned to Siloam Springs permanently in 2012. Nolan took care of a friend who had Multiple Sclerosis and worked as director of the Siloam Springs Children's Center, she said. Nolan described the experience as totally new to her.

"I have a love for kids, but I had no experience in child care, so this was a challenge," Nolan said. "Thankfully, the staff there knew what their jobs were and continued to help train me. They were 'Children's Center.'"

During her time, Nolan helped to institute a small pay raise as well as accrued time off, she said. Much of what has been accomplished was done with the support of the community and local organizations such as The Assembly, Siloam Springs Rotary Club, SWEPCO and former director Jean Frase, Nolan said.

With the help of the community, the Children's Center staff were able to clean out storage rooms, paint the facility, renovate the kitchen, add new carpeting in the offices and new tile in the entryway, and get additional classroom supplies, Nolan said.

"It improved the atmosphere the teachers were working in and had a direct impact on how they interacted with the children," Nolan said.

The Children's Center won the first Jerry Cavness Non-Profit of the Year Award in 2015, Nolan said.

Volunteering

During her time at the Children's Center, Nolan began volunteering at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Siloam Springs Rotary Club.

Nolan initially joined the Chamber Ambassadors in order to get the name of the Children's Center out and still volunteers as a chamber ambassador today, she said.

Nolan also still volunteers for the Rotary Club. One of the Rotarians was on the board of directors for the Children's Center, and the club had done a couple of projects, which drew Nolan to Rotary in 2013, she said.

As a part of Rotary, Nolan scheduled speakers, presented programs to the club, served as the chair for the Rotary Foundation for the Siloam Springs club and finally as secretary and treasurer of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, she said.

Nolan also served on the board of the Siloam Springs Museum and the Heritage Festival Committee, she said.

Outside of Siloam Springs, Nolan served as a part of the Northwest Arkansas Navigators, the Nevada Recreation and Park Society from 2007 to 2011, and also the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society, she said. Nolan served as president of the organization in 2003, according to orps.us.

Volunteering is a perfect fit for Nolan, she said.

"I'm an extrovert," Nolan said. "I like to let people know what a great place this is."

Pioneer Citizen

For Nolan, being Pioneer Citizen is an honor. For others, it is an award Nolan readily deserves.

"I think it's so well-deserving to someone who loves and is committed to the Siloam Springs community," Carr said.

Carr, who thinks of Nolan as family, described her as a person who is loving, caring, thoughtful, creative, dedicated and committed. Carr also said Nolan's faith is strong and has guided Nolan throughout her life.

Kathy Turner, one of last year's Pioneer Citizens, said she has known Nolan off and on over the years and described her as quiet but someone who will volunteer at the drop of a hat.

"She has a wonderful smile and always greets people by name," Turner said.

Hobbies and the future

Nolan describes herself as a "Young 68," who wants to continue her involvement with the museum as well as volunteering more at New Life Ranch, a place she used to work at during her summers as a student at JBU, she said.

When Nolan is not at the museum or volunteering she enjoys reading, exercising and taking care of her cat, she said.

In the end, Nolan feels humbled to be in the company of the other Pioneer Citizens, she said. As Nolan looks at some of the previous winners which include, Chandler "Bub" Gunter (2011), Art Morris (2011), Bob and Cathi Coleman (2019) and John and Kathy Turner (2021), she wonders how she arrived on the list.

"I really am humbled to be honored in this way," Nolan said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mary Nolan, the 2022 Pioneer Citizen proudly shows off some period dresses at the Siloam Springs Museum. Nolan has served the museum first as interim director and now as director of operations.

