Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2nd man charged in pair of killings

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:14 a.m.

Little Rock police Tuesday arrested a second man charged with capital murder after a double homicide in January, according to a Twitter post from the department.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]


Officers arrested Paul Brown, 48, in the Jan. 21 killings of Andre Luckey, 38, and Jimmie Johnson, 44, in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road, not far from the Pulaski County jail.

Police on Jan. 22 arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams in the same incident. Williams and Brown face two charges of capital murder and are being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail.

Print Headline: 2nd man charged in pair of killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT