2nd man charged in pair of killings

Little Rock police Tuesday arrested a second man charged with capital murder after a double homicide in January, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Officers arrested Paul Brown, 48, in the Jan. 21 killings of Andre Luckey, 38, and Jimmie Johnson, 44, in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road, not far from the Pulaski County jail.

Police on Jan. 22 arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams in the same incident. Williams and Brown face two charges of capital murder and are being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail.