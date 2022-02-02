5 Arkansans killed in wrecks





Five people died and three were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday and Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Austin Maasdam, 22, of Redfield died in a collision around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Sebastian Street and Plaza Avenue in Helena-West Helena.

Maasdam was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima south on Sebastian when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2016 Cadillac Escalade and then a 2014 Toyata Sequoia before coming to a stop, a police report said.

A passenger in Maasdam's Nissan, Kathleen McHan, 32, of Rison, was injured in the wreck, as were the drivers of the other two vehicles -- 28-year-old Devin Williams and 36-year-old Malak Asad, both of West Helena.

Shirley Krech, 47, of Gosnell was struck and killed by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe around 9:30 p.m. Friday while standing in the northbound lane of 21st Street in Blytheville, state police reported.

Michael Tyree, 38, of Alma was killed when he was hit by a 2006 Buick Lacrosse just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday as he was walking along U.S. 64 in rural Crawford County, authorities said.

The driver braked and tried to avoid Tyree, but was not successful, a report stated.

Jaqueline Zuniga-Ramirez, 34, of Jacksonville died just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a truck in front of her on Interstate 30 in rural Clark County came to a stop and she struck the back of the trailer, according to police.

Cody Boldin, 36, of Cabot died shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when his 2004 Dodge ran off the road on U.S. 67 in rural White County. The vehicle started to overturn before hitting a tree, a report stated.

Troopers judged that the weather was clear and the roads were dry in all of the accidents, the reports state.



