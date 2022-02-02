Sections
5 Arkansans killed in wrecks

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:18 a.m.
Five people died and three were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday and Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Austin Maasdam, 22, of Redfield died in a collision around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Sebastian Street and Plaza Avenue in Helena-West Helena.

Maasdam was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima south on Sebastian when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2016 Cadillac Escalade and then a 2014 Toyata Sequoia before coming to a stop, a police report said.

A passenger in Maasdam's Nissan, Kathleen McHan, 32, of Rison, was injured in the wreck, as were the drivers of the other two vehicles -- 28-year-old Devin Williams and 36-year-old Malak Asad, both of West Helena.

Shirley Krech, 47, of Gosnell was struck and killed by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe around 9:30 p.m. Friday while standing in the northbound lane of 21st Street in Blytheville, state police reported.

Michael Tyree, 38, of Alma was killed when he was hit by a 2006 Buick Lacrosse just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday as he was walking along U.S. 64 in rural Crawford County, authorities said.

The driver braked and tried to avoid Tyree, but was not successful, a report stated.

Jaqueline Zuniga-Ramirez, 34, of Jacksonville died just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a truck in front of her on Interstate 30 in rural Clark County came to a stop and she struck the back of the trailer, according to police.

Cody Boldin, 36, of Cabot died shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when his 2004 Dodge ran off the road on U.S. 67 in rural White County. The vehicle started to overturn before hitting a tree, a report stated.

Troopers judged that the weather was clear and the roads were dry in all of the accidents, the reports state.


Print Headline: 5 Arkansans killed in traffic accidents

