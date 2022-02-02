7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make family day special with roasted turkey breast. Serve it with garlic mashed potatoes, steamed sliced fresh zucchini, a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, spoon strawberries over angel food cake.

Plan ahead: Save some turkey for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Make Ham and Swiss Sandwiches on Rye. Add your favorite soup on the side along with baked chips. Fresh apple slices make a crunchy dessert.

TUESDAY: Use the leftover turkey for Turkey Reuben Wraps for a quick meal. Spread each of 4 (8-inch) whole-grain tortillas with 1 tablespoon Thousand Island dressing. Top each tortilla to within 1 inch of edge with 1 ½ cups (6 cups total) fresh baby spinach, 2 ounces (8 ounces total) turkey, 1 ounce sliced (4 ounces total) Swiss cheese and 1 cup (4 cups total) packaged coleslaw mix. Roll tightly. Wrap each in plastic wrap; refrigerate 15 minutes. Cut diagonally in halves. Serve with oven fries. Oatmeal cookies hit the spot for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Increase the kids' intake of vegetables with this Spinach Lasagna (see recipe). Serve it with carrot sticks and soft rolls. Crunch on pear slices for dessert.

THURSDAY: Who would want meat when there's Moroccan Lentil Stew (see recipe) for dinner? Serve it with basmati rice, mixed greens and flatbread. Make vanilla pudding for dessert and sprinkle the pudding with cinnamon.

FRIDAY: We loved this Barbecue Chicken Pizza (see recipe) for a low-cost meal. Add a romaine salad. Serve pineapple spears for an easy dessert.

Plan ahead: Start marinating Saturday's kebab meat tonight.

SATURDAY: Dijon-Wine Steak Kebabs will please any guest. Marinate 1 ¼ pounds boneless beef round tip steak (cut into 1-inch cubes) in 2 tablespoons water, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons coarse-grain Dijon mustard, 2 cloves garlic (minced), 2 teaspoons canola oil and ½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper. Refrigerate 6 to 12 hours. Remove beef; discard marinade. Chop 1 medium red onion, 1 medium yellow squash and 1 red bell pepper into 1-inch pieces. On 8 metal skewers, thread the beef alternately with onion, squash and bell pepper. Grill 8 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Serve with long-grain and wild rice, broccoli florets, a green salad and sourdough bread. Buy a carrot cake for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Spinach Lasagna

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 /3 cup milk

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 (8- or 9-ounce) box no-boil lasagna noodles

1 (26-ounce) jar red pasta sauce

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, ricotta, milk and parmesan until well-blended; set aside.

Lightly coat the bottom and sides of a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Pour the tomato sauce into cooker; top with one-fourth of noodles. Cover as much of the sauce as possible by breaking some noodles to fit and overlapping if necessary. Spoon ½ cup pasta sauce over noodles, then top with one-third of ricotta mixture (about 1 cup) and ½ cup mozzarella cheese. Repeat two more times. For the final layer, cover with remaining noodles, sauce and mozzarella. Cover and cook on low 2 ½ hours or until the noodles absorb the sauce and are tender. Turn off cooker; let stand 15 minutes to let noodles absorb any remaining moisture before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with part-skim ricotta cheese and 1% milk) contains approximately 325 calories, 20 g protein, 12 g fat, 36 g carbohydrate, 41 mg cholesterol, 360 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Moroccan Lentil Stew

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

2 (19-ounce) cans lentil soup

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed

½ cup raisins

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add onion; cook 3 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in tomatoes, soup, chickpeas, raisins, cinnamon, cumin and red pepper. Bring stew to a simmer on medium-high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until liquid is reduced and sauce has thickened, stirring often to prevent sticking. Serve, garnishing each serving with yogurt.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium tomatoes, soup and chickpeas) contains approximately 277 calories, 13 g protein, 4 g fat, 48 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 369 mg sodium and 9 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

1 (13.8-ounce) package refrigerated pizza dough

1 cup chopped rotisserie chicken

½ cup barbecue sauce, divided use

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 /3 cup sliced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

Heat oven to 500 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out dough on floured surface to desired shape. Transfer to baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine chicken and ¼ cup barbecue sauce. Set aside.

Brush dough with remaining ¼ cup sauce, leaving ½-inch border. Sprinkle mozzarella on pizza and top with barbecue chicken and onion. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve. (Adapted from "Scrumptious," Christy Denney, Shadow Mountain Publishing)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 337 calories, 20 g protein, 9 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, 40 mg cholesterol, 868 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com