Airfares seen as rising 7% a month

The covid-19 era of cheap flights is swiftly coming to an end, and travel firms are seeing signs that airfares will likely reach 2019 pre-pandemic levels as soon as April.

With the worst of the omicron variant waning across the country, airlines struggling to ramp up flight schedules are set to clash with pent-up demand from travelers ready to get back into the skies.

Airfares for travel booked in January were still about 18% below pre-pandemic levels, according to travel booking firm Hopper.com. But those prices are increasing quickly, as much as 7% a month, and price increases on airfares probably won't stop until schools get out for the summer. That could bring the price of the average round-trip ticket up to $315 by June, 33% higher than today's prices, according to Hopper economist Adit Damodaran.

Carriers including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest have been slashing schedules to keep up with their own pandemic realities. Airlines desperately need more pilots to fly planes and each needs thousands more employees to get operations back to pre-pandemic operation levels and avoid the passenger enraging meltdowns that plagued them last summer.

Meanwhile, travel agents say they are busier than at any point in the past two years. While customers are price-sensitive, they are also eager to travel after two years of road trips to socially-distanced domestic locations.

"Everything is more expensive, even for kids wanting to backpack through Europe," said Jenny Westermann, a travel agent with Sanders Travel Centre in Fort Worth. "It's not just plane tickets and hotels, it's museums and trains, too."

"Once travelers realize that everything is going to cost more, they are accepting the increases," she said.

Demand isn't the only reason that airfares are rising. Airlines are seeing cost increases as labor and jet fuel get more expensive. A gallon of jet fuel is selling for more than $2.50 a gallon, the highest rate in more than six years, according to the Argus Daily Jet Fuel Index. That's about 30% higher than a year ago.

Airlines are also facing increasing employee costs and other struggles to keep fully staffed.

Southwest Airlines said it would raise its minimum pay to $17 an hour after raising starting salaries from $13 to $15 last June.

American Airlines recently cut about 20% of its schedule for March and will likely make cuts for April and May soon.

Southwest Airlines is in the process of cutting flights in April and May, after hopes that it could fly as many flights in 2022 as they did in 2019. Now Southwest leaders expect capacity to be down about 4% this year compared to 2019, with those cuts mostly coming in the spring.