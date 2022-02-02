Some of us think it's not good business to get a big refund from the government every April. If you're getting enough money to take a vacation in the summer, you're letting the government use your money, interest-free, for an entire year.

Overpaying the IRS isn't like putting money into a savings account. But that's another editorial. Or many editorials.

Some people still enjoy big refunds. And anticipate them every year. Somebody on the news said three in every four taxpayers get money back. Sometimes it's significant money.

Anticipate less this year.

The media is trying to warn people. The stories blister the papers and the Internet sites: Under the American Rescue Plan passed last year, the Child Tax Credit, while expanded, prepaid a lot of that money monthly from July to December, when it ended. Parents can claim the other half of the credit on their tax returns this April.

"A lot of people will get their refunds and they won't get as much as anticipated," Toby Mathis, founding partner of Anderson Law Group, told CBS News. "The people it'll hurt are those who are anticipating the full amount, unaware that the money they got [in 2021] was a prepayment of the tax credit."

So, people, get ready. There's a train a-coming.

And it might be less money from the IRS in April.

Or even a bill.