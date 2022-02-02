Arkansas ends requirement for covid contact tracing in schools; new cases Tuesday total 4,637





In a change aimed at minimizing disruptions to in-person instruction caused by quarantines, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that Arkansas will no longer require school districts to conduct contact tracing in response to students or employees testing positive for covid-19.





"We want as many students in school as possible," Hutchinson said.

"They've had a challenge with this number of cases, and many of them are asymptomatic, but the contact tracing has been such a burden on our schools. They can't keep up with them, and so it's keeping students out of school."

Hutchinson made the announcement as Arkansas' new cases continued to fall from the heights they reached last month during the surge driven by the omicron variant.

The state's case count rose Tuesday by 4,637, which was smaller by more than 3,300 than the daily increase a week earlier.

After rising a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by four on Tuesday, to 1,711.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 39, to 9,667.

During his weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said Arkansas' guidelines for school districts were being changed to say that contact tracing and quarantines remained "best practices," but that it's up to each district to decide whether to take those steps.

He said he expected that many districts would stop conducting contact tracing in light of the revised guidelines.

"We want to keep kids in school, and that's a practical remedy to help our staff, to help the educators that are doing an extraordinary job, and this is the best step forward at this time," Hutchinson said.

Regardless of whether a district conducts contact tracing, he said, students who have symptoms or test positive for covid-19 should still stay home.

The state had already been scaling back its requirements.

At the beginning of the school year, its guidance said students or employees who were not fully vaccinated should be quarantined for seven to 14 days if they were within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period and if one or both people were not wearing masks.





The distance used to determine whether someone should quarantine was reduced in October to 3 feet, and the minimum amount of time a student or employee was required to quarantine was shortened last month to five days in response to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Later that month, in response to the omicron surge, state Education Secretary Johnny Key said officials had suspended the requirement to conduct contact tracing altogether for districts that have mandates for students and employees to wear masks.

In districts without mask requirements, schools were still required to conduct contact tracing but weren't required to report the results to the state.

Key said Tuesday that increasing the number of students who are vaccinated is "the No. 1 strategy" for reducing the risk of infection.

He said he's heard from superintendents that many of those who are quarantined don't end up getting sick.

"We don't feel that this creates or elevates the risk," Key said.

He said the state will continue operating a hotline allowing schools to get advice from the Health Department and Department of Education on responding to new cases.

School districts will also continue to have the option to use regular testing as an alternative to quarantines under the state's "test-to-stay" protocol.





Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 41 districts were using the protocol as of Tuesday.

In another move meant to help schools deal with covid-19, Key said the Education Department will use $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help streamline background checks for substitute teachers.

So far this week, he said, no districts have reported shifts to virtual instruction in response to virus cases and quarantines, which he called "good news" that "continues a trend that we started seeing two weeks ago."

STATE CONTRACTORS

The Health Department on Jan. 18 suspended the statewide contact tracing that had been conducted by two contractors, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and General Dynamics Information Technology.

Explaining the change, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said last month that it would have taken too long for the contractors to hire enough people to keep up with the state's ballooning number of cases.

She said the contractors would continue conducting case investigations involving people who are 18 or younger.

Such investigations, she said, involve gathering information about the person's illness, such as when the symptoms started and where the infection might have occurred, and telling the person to isolate.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Jan. 13 encouraged students, faculty members and staffers testing positive for covid-19 to notify any close contacts about their test results.

"This is key to helping keep our campus community safe," the university said in an announcement that carried a headline about changing guidance for covid-19 isolation and quarantine periods.

UA spokesman John Thomas said in an email Tuesday that the university is not required by the state Health Department to conduct contact tracing for campus cases of covid-19.

UA "does have protocols in place to notify those that live or work in a specific area that has had a positive case confirmed by or reported to the university," Thomas said.

He added: "We also encourage individuals who have tested positive to reach out to close contacts to inform them of their status."

Beginning with the current spring semester, an in-house campus response team at Arkansas State University is following up with staffers, students and faculty members reporting positive covid-19 test results, spokesman Bill Smith said.

"We are advising our positive cases to follow up with those they are aware of that they may have been in contact with, and if they have questions, they can reach out through the COVID Self-Reporting form for more information," Smith said in an email.

ASU previously partnered with the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine -- which has a site on the Jonesboro campus -- to assist with contact tracing. The medical college remains "a resource" for the university, Smith said.

BEDS APPROVED

Also on Tuesday, state officials said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved a request from Arkansas for a total of up to 10 beds at veterans hospitals in Little Rock and Fayetteville to be made available to non-veterans to help increase the state's hospital capacity.

LaTresha Woodruff, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management, said five of the the beds are at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, and the others are at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Chris Durney, a spokesman for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, said the Little Rock hospital had accepted the transfer of two non-veteran patients from other hospitals as of Tuesday.

Both the patients were in intensive care, he said.

"We're happy to have this fourth mission. That's one of the best things we do," Durney said, referring to a Department of Veterans Affairs mission that includes supporting national, state and local emergency management efforts.

"We're part of the community as well, so taking care of Arkansans along with our veterans is important to us."

Including one of the non-veteran patients, he said, the hospital had a total of 40 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, including 12 who were in intensive care and three who were on ventilators.

Half of the 40 patients, and seven of those in intensive care, had not been vaccinated, he said.

39 DEATHS

Although Arkansas' new cases and hospitalizations have been trending downward, the 39 deaths reported Tuesday were the most in a single day since Sept. 27.

McNeill said one of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in early January, and the rest occurred within the past month.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said he expects the number of deaths reported each day to remain elevated over the next several days.

"Although it's true that on an individual basis this tends to be a milder disease, with milder outcomes, when you are infecting hundreds of thousands of individuals, you are going to have an increase in the number of deaths," Romero said.

"This is the outcome of this infection in our community, the inability to bring it under control by vaccination or by appropriate use of masking."

CASES DOWN

While down from the record high of 1,819 it reached Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals remained well above the peaks it reached last winter and in the summer of last year.

Before the omicron wave, the record was the 1,459 covid-19 patients who were in the state's hospitals on Aug. 16, during the surge driven by the delta variant.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 4,510, which was down from a record high of 9,122 for the week ending Jan. 16.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Tuesday by 5,914, to 57,392.

Except for Saturday and Sunday, when the Health Department didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the reported total has fallen every day since it reached a record 102,576 on Jan. 22.

In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, the percentage of the state's coronavirus tests that were positive over a rolling seven-day period has been falling after reaching a peak of more than 36% in mid-January.

For the week ending Monday, the percentage was 27.4%.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%, but it has been higher than that since the week ending Dec. 22.

After rising a day earlier, the numbers of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care and on ventilators both fell Tuesday.

The number on ventilators fell by eight, to 242.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 17, to 486.

Since Jan. 22, the number in intensive care has been above its peak of 458 last winter, although it remains below the record high of 558 it reached in the summer of last year.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 in the summer of last year and at 268 last winter.

At hospitals around the state, 26 intensive care unit beds were unoccupied as of Tuesday, up from 25 a day earlier.

The percentage of the state's intensive care unit patients who had covid-19 fell from almost 42% as of Monday to about 40%.

SURGERIES CONTINUE

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health had 359 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 347 a day earlier but still down from a record 368 on Jan. 25, spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

The patients on Tuesday included 101 who were in intensive care and 78 who were on ventilators.

"Though it hasn't been easy with staffing and hospital capacity, we have thankfully been able to keep surgeries going for our patients," Wade said.

"Limiting non-urgent services remains an option to create hospital capacity in the future, if needed."

She said only 10% of the 359 patients had been fully vaccinated and had received booster shots. An additional 18% had been fully vaccinated but had not received boosters.

"Vaccines continue to be our best defense against the virus," Wade said.

"Baptist Health encourages anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to please consider getting vaccinated and to receive the booster if they are eligible."

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 34 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, which was down from a record high of 46 on Jan. 19.

The patients on Tuesday included seven who were in intensive care and two who were on ventilators.

More than half of the 34 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only four had been fully immunized, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 475, on Tuesday, followed by Benton County with 344 and Washington County with 286.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 781,396.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 270, to 33,387.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 19, to 3,420.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Tuesday by 3,988, which was smaller by more than 2,000 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 42% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,058, which was down by 687 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 3,837, its lowest level since the Health Department started reporting daily vaccination numbers in January 2021.

Already at a record-low level, the average for first doses fell to 1,082.

According to the CDC, 65% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, and 52.7% had been fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 36.3% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 75.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 63.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 41.7% had received a booster dose.











