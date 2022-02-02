Arkansas inmate found dead in prison at Malvern

A 40-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit on Sunday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Travis Tacker, who was serving a 17-year sentence out of Lonoke County for robbery, was found in his locked single-man cell by staff early Sunday, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m. at the Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County in Malvern.

The Arkansas State Police was notified of Tacker's death and will investigate, the release said. The Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.

The Ouachita River Correctional Unit is in Malvern and has an inmate capacity of 1,782, according to the department's website.