Arkansas officials brace for icy conditions, power outages

State and local officials were preparing Tuesday for a winter storm that is expected to produce sleet, snow and freezing rain in the northern portion of the state this morning and crawl slowly to the south and east, likely causing power outages in some areas, National Weather Service forecasters said late Tuesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his weekly briefing that he had prepositioned eight National Guard teams around the state and had signed an executive order allocating $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/22prep/]





"They've done a tremendous job in a previous ice event that we've had," Hutchinson said of the guardsmen. "I think it is smart to have those predeployed."

He encouraged people to minimize travel plans during the icy weather and to start preparing a basic emergency supply kit and family emergency plan.

Northwest Arkansas will see the first wintry mixes this morning, which is expected to change to sleet and snow. Overall the area could see 4-6 inches of sleet and snow, according to the weather service.

By tonight the far northwest portion of the state will likely see precipitation change to snow with Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Mountain Home remaining a winter mix. Freezing rain is expected to start just south of Russellville and stretch to northwest of Jonesboro.

QUIZ: Winter safety quiz





The area stretching from Mena to Little Rock and into the northeastern portion of the state could see up to a half-inch of ice Thursday morning, with areas such as Searcy in White County seeing ice accumulations up to three-quarters of an inch.

"Power outages will be likely, and you should prepare now," a report from the National Weather Service said. "Travel will be very treacherous, if not impossible."

Much of the inclement weather will have passed through the state by Thursday night, with the exception of some continued snow and sleet possible in Northwest Arkansas, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to remain low, with the entire state below 30 degrees Friday morning and most of the state below 20 degrees Saturday morning.

John Lewis, senior meteorologist, said wind gusts of 15-20 mph in areas with significant ice could see widespread power outages that last for days with temperatures below freezing.

"If you haven't started preparing yet, now is the time to prepare," Lewis said.

The most significantly affected areas will likely be from the central portion of the state to the northeastern portion. Lewis said the storm is unlikely to match the ice storms of 2000 and 2009, but it is expected to be disruptive.

Energy companies across Arkansas were preparing Tuesday. Entergy Arkansas began staging crews and equipment in areas of the state that are likely to be hit hardest.

"While Entergy Arkansas manages growth of trees and bushes near electrical equipment, one half-inch of ice can increase the weight of a tree limb as much as 30 times, causing even smaller limbs to bend or snap, falling onto power lines and causing an outage," Entergy said in a news release.

Rob Roedel, a spokesman for Arkansas Electric Cooperative, said it was preparing in the same way.

"This is something we've done for years and years, and we've gotten efficient at restoring service," he said. "The biggest thing is the anticipation. We have to wait and see what fun Mother Nature has in store for us."

Roedel agreed that power outages are likely.

"In the event of ice, what occurs, the lines are 30 to 40 or 50 feet up," Roedel said. "The temperatures get colder as it gets higher. The condensation freezes on the line, and the weight on the line drops it.

"When that happens, it is like when dominoes fall over."

Power outages will be different from what was experienced last year when high usage from significantly cold weather caused wholesale power issues.

Icy roads, and downed power lines and limbs could delay power-outage response across the state.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said rock salt was already being put on some roads Tuesday.

Rock salt differs from the typical salt brine solution used by the department. Parker said salt is being used because of the amount of rain expected ahead of the wintry mix.

"The rock salt being a little heavier, a little sturdier, can survive the rain," Parker said. "The rain will bind with the salt and turn it into a brine."

Ice in Central Arkansas is the biggest concern, Parker said, noting that there is little that can be done if it sticks to roadways.

"You are at the mercy of the chemicals to take effect," Parker said. "You have to put it down and hope it works, hope it creates a slush that you can then scrape off."

Downed trees on roadways could cause additional concerns.

Parker said the department is staging "strike" teams around the state for the first time. The teams are equipped with chainsaws and will go into the most affected areas and work to clear the roads.

Low temperatures could make it difficult for roadways to be cleared for days after the storm moves through, Parker warned.

"We are stressing that from Thursday morning to late Thursday night to Friday morning, if you can, stay at home as much as possible," Parker said. "Friday we will still be dealing with it, but we will know more at that time."

Shane Ramsey, Pulaski County's road and bridge director, said rain that was already starting Wednesday would make it hard to pretreat roadways. The hope was that roadways would remain warm enough that ice wouldn't accumulate.

Ramsey said a meeting is planned for Thursday morning to create an action plan on how to tackle complications from the ice.

Little Rock officials met with emergency management officials Tuesday and were finalizing plans for potential warming centers, according to city spokesman Spencer Watson.

Part of the discussions included working with organizations such as The Van, which provides services to people unsheltered in the city.