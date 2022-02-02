Arkansas pitchers solid in preseason

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas baseball coaches were focused on the basics during the first weekend of scrimmages at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Were pitchers consistently throwing into the strike zone? Were hitters taking good at-bats?

The Razorbacks pleased their coaches on both counts over three days. Walks were low for the pitching staff relative to past preseason practices, and the Razorbacks' hitters put the ball in play and averaged less than one strikeout per inning.

"I'm looking to see if we're on time with velocity and looking to see if each guy is playing his role -- style of offense and swinging at pitches you can hit, pitches you can drive, borderline pitches and taking your walks," Arkansas hitting coach Nate Thompson said following Monday's 51/2-inning scrimmage. "The first couple of days were OK, and today there were more barrels and more hard contact."

Following a scrimmage the day before, pitching coach Matt Hobbs said he was pleased with the staff's walk total through two scrimmages. At the time the Razorbacks had walked 16 in 24 innings. The final weekend total was 24 walks in 37 innings.

Of the 22 pitchers who threw, 10 did not walk a batter. Four pitchers -- Connor Noland, Gabe Starks, Kole Ramage and Zack Morris -- threw two innings each without a walk, and Will McEntire did not walk a batter in 12/3 innings.

"Last year I remember watching our team scrimmage and thinking, 'We're walking a lot of guys right now,' " Hobbs said. "We're tracking [strike] zone percentages for our guys all year and they have been really high. You have a guy that has a rough outing here and there, but you don't have a walk-fest in scrimmages right now. It was that way in the fall, too.

"Usually you do see more walks this time of the year, whether it's because a guy is not built up yet or the temperatures. ... It has been impressive the first couple of days in terms of controlling the zone."

Hobbs said too many walks in the preseason can weed out the pitchers who aren't ready to contribute early in the year.

"When walks are low like this, you just have more options," Hobbs said. "I feel like we've got more options of guys that can pitch this year at this time than we had last year."

Sophomore third baseman Cayden Wallace stood out offensively. After missing Saturday's scrimmage to attend a funeral, Wallace was 2 for 2 with a walk in three plate appearances Sunday. He added two more extra-base hits Monday to bring his preseason total to three.

Wallace blasted a solo home run approximately 400 feet to left-center field on a 1-0 fastball from freshman left-hander Hagen Smith in the first inning Monday, then doubled off the left-field wall the next inning against Smith.

Wallace concluded the day with a sacrifice fly RBI on a 0-2 pitch from redshirt freshman right-hander Tyler Cacciatori, who got ahead with a pair of fastballs in the zone low and away. When Cacciatori went back to that location with a slider, Wallace was ready and hit the ball the opposite way to score Dylan Leach.

Wallace, who hit well in the Cape Cod League last summer and was one of the Razorbacks' best hitters in the fall, is showing an advanced plate discipline expected of the player who might bat second in Arkansas' crowded lineup.

"Cayden is elite," Thompson said. "He's got a lot of talent and has a great swing, a great approach right now. He's feeling a lot of confidence. He's really bought in to who he is and what he needs to do. His preparation has been fantastic here lately."

Noland impressed with a two-inning start Saturday, striking out 5 and retiring 6 of 7 batters he faced.

The Greenwood High product struck out Peyton Stovall, Jalen Battles and Robert Moore in the first inning, and struck out Jace Bohrofen and Gabe D'Arcy after Braydon Webb lined out to lead off the second inning. The only base runner against him came on an apparent error since no official scoring is conducted at the scrimmages.

Noland, a fourth-year right-hander who Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn described last week as "better than ever," struck out Battles and Moore when they chased a cutter he threw for the first time against live hitters.

"He made me look silly in the box," Battles said. "What I saw today, he looks very much like Kevin [Kopps], just nasty."

Noland called the cutter "a good utility" and said he and Hobbs had been working on the pitch for the previous two weeks.

As Noland spoke with a reporter after the scrimmage, Hobbs walked past, smiled big and joked, "Don't tell anybody about the pitch, Connor."

A 2019 Freshman All-American, Noland had a healthy offseason on the heels of two seasons with injuries. He missed nearly two months with a strained right forearm last year.

"I put in a lot of work this offseason. I had a lot of time during the summer to recover and get healthy, and that's a big thing," Noland said. "I'm feeling good. I worked out with [strength coach Blaine] Kinsley all summer and I'm in a good position."

Also healthy is Battles, the starting shortstop who underwent labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last August. Battles was unable to practice last fall and did not bat again until December.

Battles showed no signs of rust in his first practice back. He was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and 1 walk, and in the field he contributed a couple of strong defensive plays.

"I feel great," Battles said. "It's good to be back out here playing."