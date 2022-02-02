Bentonville West wins on Tapp's rebound basket

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bentonville West was very close to losing a road game at Fayetteville on Tuesday, but Laynee Tapp wouldn't let it happen.

Tapp rebounded a missed free throw and scored at the buzzer to give West a 49-48 victory over Fayetteville at Bulldog Arena.

Fayetteville led 48-47 when Ivorionna Johnson went to the free-throw line for West after being fouled with 2.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Johnson missed both free throws, but Tapp rebounded the second and banked the shot in for the victory.

"[Johnson] shot it off to the right and I had the perfect spot," said Tapp, a senior forward. "I caught the ball and used the backboard, hoping it would go in, and it did."

The win was the first in the short history of girls basketball for West against Fayetteville. Tapp finished with 14 points to lead West (14-6, 4-3 6A-West), which fell behind by 10 points late in the second quarter.

"Laynee came in from the left side of the lane and went up and got it," West Coach Dion Hargrove said of Tapp's hustle play to win the game. "It was really an athletic play. I'm really excited for our seniors and our entire program."

Fayetteville (8-13, 3-5) lost its fourth consecutive game, including a 64-62 loss in overtime to Springdale Har-Ber at home on Friday. Fayetteville appeared to be in control after building a 10-point lead over West behind senior Loren Lindsey, who scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half.

But West finished the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 40-36 lead into the final quarter. Three of West's baskets came in transition while beating the Lady Bulldogs down court for layups.

Fayetteville briefly regained the lead behind Wynter Beck and Morgan Gaines, who made her only basket of the game on a three-pointer to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 46-45. A late violation led to another chance for West, which inbounded its final possession with 8.4 seconds left and sent Johnson to the line after being fouled with 2.7 seconds left.

Beck added 12 and Jayla Johnson 11 for Fayetteville.

Tapp was the only player in double figures for West.