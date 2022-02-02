Biden asks senators on court pick

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden hosted both parties' Senate Judiciary Committee leaders at the White House on Tuesday as Democrats worked to gain GOP support for his U.S. Supreme Court nominee -- a challenge in a Senate that has been sharply divided over the past three confirmations.

He also reached out to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, discussing the upcoming replacement of Justice Stephen Breyer by phone.

At the White House, Biden called Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the top Republican on the panel, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, "two good friends," and noted that the three of them had worked on many Supreme Court nominations together in their decades on the panel.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/22biden/]





He noted that the Constitution calls for Senate "advice and consent" on a nominee, and he said, "I'm serious when I say I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent."

As Biden mulls a replacement for Breyer -- a Black woman, he has promised -- Durbin has been proposing a ceasefire of sorts after partisan fights over former President Donald Trump's three nominees. Durbin has been reaching out to GOP colleagues since Breyer announced last week that he will step down this summer.

McConnell emphasized in his conversation with Biden the importance of a nominee who believes in judicial independence and will resist efforts by politicians to bully the court or change the structure of the judicial system, a McConnell spokesman said.

The meetings are an attempt at detente by the president, who along with Durbin and Grassley is a veteran of an era when justices were confirmed with overwhelming support from both parties. Durbin called their meeting "old home week."

Senate confirmation of Biden's nominee is far from assured, as advocates push him to nominate a strong liberal and some Senate Republicans criticize the president even before he makes his decision.

At a committee meeting Tuesday, Grassley criticized Democratic advocates who pressured Breyer to retire, and he said nominees should be judged "solely on their qualifications." He said he told the president "that I want somebody that's going to interpret law, not make law."

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, called the president's handling of the nomination so far "clumsy."

Other Republicans have stoked a debate over Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said he views the process as "affirmative action." Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said it's discriminatory because Biden is saying "wrong skin pigment and wrong Y chromosome" to white men and women.

The court was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Thurgood Marshall, who served from 1967 to 1991, are the only two Black men who have served on the court. There has never been a Black woman.

Durbin has noted that Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and Trump both promised to pick women and were praised when they nominated Sandra Day O'Connor and Amy Coney Barrett, respectively. There have been only five female justices in U.S. history, while there have been 110 men.

"It is not uncommon for a president of the United States in filling a Supreme Court vacancy to announce in advance what type of person he wants," Durbin said Monday.

Collins has voted for some of Biden's lower-court judges and against Barrett's nomination in 2020. Durbin called her within hours of learning that Breyer would step down and has made clear that Democrats won't rush the confirmation, in line with her call for a deliberate process.

While Collins said Sunday that Biden had "helped politicize the entire nomination process," she also thanked Durbin for reaching out and saying he will provide whatever information she needs.

Collins said she wants "dignified hearings" and bipartisan support -- but added that it depends on who the nominee is.

"The reason for us to try to get the nomination process back to the way it used to be when Supreme Court nominees were frequently confirmed overwhelmingly is the credibility of the court is at stake," she said. "If the court is perceived by the American public as a political institution, that is harmful and undermines support for its decisions."

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Jaffe, Kevin Freking and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.