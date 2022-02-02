Bulldogs' 3-pointers Texarkana's defeat

One by one, Kaleb Hargrove buried a 3-point shot in the early going to ignite White Hall's boys basketball team.

Hargrove made three straight treys within the first 3 minutes, and the Bulldogs scored all but one of their points from outside the perimeter to set the tone in a 72-50 win over Texarkana on Tuesday at White Hall's Bert Honey Gymnasium.

"I started off with confidence, and that's all it took," Hargrove said. "I got all the guys started, so that's what we did from there."

In all, the Bulldogs (8-10, 3-4 in 5A-South) made 12 3-point baskets, all of them in the first half.

Freshman Jai'Chaunn Hayes, who led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and junior Hargrove, who had 11, each made three treys. White Hall's outside shooting helped them take a 22-12 lead through one quarter and build a 42-25 halftime lead.

"We're a jump-shooting team, and I just had to realize that's what our guys want to do, so we work on a lot of shots every day," Bulldogs Coach Josh Hayes said. "And then we got hot. We got the chance to shoot like that every day. The game plan was to attack, kick and keep attacking, but if you shoot it like that, you've got to let it fly."

The Razorbacks (1-10, 0-5) tried to make a game of it by capitalizing on their full-court press to pare the lead down to 48-34, but Josh Hayes drew up a press breaker and his team closed the period with 8 unanswered points to go up 58-39. White Hall led by as much as 72-45.

"We've got to do better at adjusting quicker when another team does something different," Josh Hayes said. "I can't always call a timeout in that situation."

Mason Cornelius and Chris Watson each scored 11 for the Razorbacks.

"If we can remember how we played with the energy and effort and carry that onto the next game -- it definitely helps with our confidence after two tough losses last week -- I think we can put ourselves in a good position," Josh Hayes said, asked about White Hall's chances at a state playoff berth.

GIRLS

Texarkana 43, White Hall 27

Also in White Hall, Taylor Reed scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, and the Razorbacks (10-4, 2-3 in 5A-South) expanded on a 6-point halftime lead to decisively beat the Lady Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5).

Seaira Watson led the Hogs with 14 points. Lilly Hood led White Hall with 11 points.

After the game, Hood was awarded a commemorative ball for surpassing the 1,000-point total for her career.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall's teams will play at Sheridan on Friday.