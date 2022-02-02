Career, tech education get spotlight

Career and technical education in Arkansas' public schools is being highlighted this month with events that include a showcase of students and skills from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 in the state Capitol Rotunda.

The day at the Capitol will feature 16 school districts and what they are doing with career and technical education.

"It is our opportunity to tell our story and also advocate for our programs," said Ross White, state director of the Division of Career and Technical Education. "We are highlighting what we consider to be innovative programs to meet the workforce needs for the state and for their local communities."

Student organizations such as Future Business Leaders of America, Educators Rising and Future Farmers of America will be represented at the Little Rock event. State lawmakers, policymakers and others are expected to attend.

Social media will be used throughout the month to feature programs and outstanding students.

Regional events such as tours, receptions and special speakers are also being planned.

"Our day at the Capitol is great, but sometimes I think education [about career education] needs to happen more in our own communities," White said. "Our goal there is to have our schools tell their stories to their communities and regions about what they are doing with career and technical education."

Pea Ridge High School, for example, will highlight its medical assistant program today. Students in that new program have earned their medical assistant certification and are embarking on clinical hours.

Other community and regional events are being hosted by Caddo Hills High, Feb. 9; Prescott High, Feb. 10; Nettleton High, Feb. 23; Clarksville High, Feb. 24; and El Dorado High, Feb. 28.

The event at Caddo Hills in Montgomery County comes as that district is transitioning its seventh through 12th grades into the Caddo Academy, a conversion charter school centered on entrepreneurship and community leadership. The new charter is being funded in part with a new $1.25 million grant from the Arkansas Public School Resource Center.

"Career and technical education is an opportunity for every student to excel, no matter their academic status or their socio-economic status," Justin Neel, Caddo Hills School District director of career and technical education and the charter school, said Tuesday.

"Career and technical education levels the field and gives students exposure and opportunities they would not otherwise have," he said.

The charter academy is going to be made up of nearly a dozen different career pathways from which students can choose, Neel said. Those will include traditional career and technical education fields 0f agriculture, animal science, and power-structured metals.

"Kids will be able to work on our school farm," Neel said. "We've had that before but now we are going to focus on getting kids certified as vet tech assistants."

Another pathway will focus on construction enhanced with the purchase of equipment that simulates the operation of bulldozers and backhoes.

Other offerings will center on computer science including cyber-security training. Tourism, hospitality and marketing -- including the operation of a store within the school -- broadcasting, graphic design and an aerospace engineering-related machine shop are all in the school plans.

In the 2020-21 school year -- the latest year for which data is available -- there were 113,868 Arkansas students in grades seven through 12 enrolled in career and technical education's 16 career and technical education clusters or overarching programs. Every high school is required by state standards for accreditation to offer at least three different career and technical education programs.

Some of the clusters focus on agriculture, construction, finance, arts, education, and the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Within the 16 career clusters are 79 "career pathways" such as plant science, accounting, tourism, law enforcement, and transportation operations. Completion of courses within those clusters and pathways can result in industry-recognized certifications or credentials.

"We are preparing students for all careers and all different pathways and all different education levels," White said. "We have students of all walks of life, of all backgrounds who are completing our programs and getting the skills they need to enter the workforce -- whether they are going to continue their education and then go into the workforce or they are going to go into the workforce the day they graduate high school."

Career and technical education starts as soon as the fifth grade. Middle school pupils participate in career exploration and develop success plans, in which they identify career interests and map out the courses to support those interests. Those individual success plans are reviewed and adjusted annually.

"It's amazing the amount of skills and credentials and certifications that our students leave high school with that I never would have imagined when I was a high school student, and it just continues to grow," White said. "We keep getting better and better at it and offering more opportunities."