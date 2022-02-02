Case of Jan. 6 defendant from Gravette drags on; judge urges plea bargain talks or trial before next winter

Richard "Bigo" Barnett's attorney is swamped.

Joseph McBride told a federal judge in the District of Columbia on Tuesday that he can't do Barnett's trial until after October because he'll be busy with the trials for two other high-profile Capitol riot defendants -- Ryan Taylor Nichols beginning July 25 and Christopher Joseph Quaglin starting Oct. 3.

Barnett, 61, of Gravette, is charged with taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He gained considerable media attention after posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite, and for leaving her a note that read, "Hey Nancy Bigo was here biatd."

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper set another status hearing for April 12 and urged both sides to discuss a plea agreement.

Tuesday's teleconference hearing began cordially with Cooper noting that Barnett had grown his beard out.

"Yes, sir, I'm not shaving it until all the J6ers are free," said Barnett, referring to people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Lyle Dohrmann told the court discovery in Barnett's case was "substantially complete." She suggested setting a trial date.

"I'm not particularly comfortable setting a date for trial until discovery has been completed," said McBride. "If the court is inclined to have to set a date for trial, I would ask that we set it out as far as possible to make allowance for my team to be able to work our way through discovery and for anything that pops up that we have not yet had a chance to see."

McBride said he had several trials scheduled already and wouldn't have any availability until after October.

At Barnett's previous status hearing, on Nov. 23, Cooper said he wanted to be able to set a trial date during Tuesday's hearing or schedule a change-of-plea hearing then. Barnett has pleaded innocent.

Cooper said he doesn't want this trial dragging out until winter or into 2023. The case has been continued several times because of the large amount of discovery involved. Much of that discovery involves police and surveillance video.

Cooper said he had checked schedules and was prepared to offer three dates for Barnett's trial to begin -- July 18, July 25 or Aug. 1.

"I would like to set this trial for one of those days," said Cooper.

He said McBride could file a motion outlining his "competing obligations" and schedules.

"Unless you tell me there's no way come hell or high water you can make a trial for one of those dates, I'm inclined to set it," said Cooper. "I put you on notice of this when we were here in November."

After telling the judge about his trials scheduled to begin July 25 and Oct. 3, Cooper said "What about the first part of September? That's a whole month. This trial will take a week, tops."

McBride said he could do early September, then apparently had second thoughts.

"Actually, judge, if we get too far into September, it's going to cut into my trial prep for a multiple defendant case, Christopher Quaglin's case," he said.

Quaglin is accused of assaulting multiple police officers.

"This is a very, very large case," McBride said of Quaglin's. "It will be a very large trial. It's been broken into two cohorts. It's going to take several weeks to prepare for that case."

"We will take all of that into account when we set a trial date and try to accommodate everyone," said Cooper.

Instead of setting a trial date on Tuesday, Cooper instructed the attorneys to work on a plea agreement. If one isn't reached, a trial can be set at Barnett's next hearing on April 12.

McBride brought up the topic of plea agreement.

"I would ask that if the government is going to make an additional plea offer, that the government please make one because we have received no communication regarding any updates or regarding any plea offer, change of offer or new offer," McBride said.

"I will leave that up to Ms. Dohrmann," said Cooper. "Is there an outstanding plea offer, Ms. Dohrmann?

"No, your honor," she said. "No plea offer has ever been extended due to a lack of interest in the type of plea offer that the government would accept.

"It takes two to tango, Mr. McBride," said Cooper.

"Judge, any lack of interest is a little speculative on the part of the government," said McBride. "If the government wants to make an offer ..."

"Counsel, why don't y'all pick up on that conversation," said Cooper, interrupting McBride in mid sentence.

Also on Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia, Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs was arraigned and pleaded innocent to misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Snow's attorney, Christopher Macchiaroli, told U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly that he needed more time because he was still poring over discovery in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Prout said the government had extended a plea offer to Snow.

"I understand the defense would like to review the discovery in evaluating the offer," she said.

Snow's next status hearing is set for April 5.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Besides Barnett and Snow, two other Arkansans were charged in connection with the Capitol breach: Peter Francis Stager, 42, of Conway and Jon Thomas Mott, 38, of Yellville.

All four Arkansas defendants have pleaded innocent. Trials haven't been scheduled yet for any of them.

Mott, who has remained free pending trial, is charged with four misdemeanors regarding his presence in the Capitol that day. His next status hearing is scheduled for March 18.

Stager, who is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer outside the U.S. Capitol, is the only Arkansas defendant who remains incarcerated. He's in the District of Columbia jail. Stager has a status hearing scheduled for Monday.