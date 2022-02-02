Casino hotel, events site sit on go

Saracen Casino's 2021 was such a good year that management is planning to start work on the long-anticipated hotel and events center in 2022.

"You will see steel and cranes this year," said Carlton Saffa, chief market officer with the casino. "This year we will go vertical."

The big casino turned one in October. When it was built, officials with the Quapaw Nation, which owns the operation, said it would include a hotel. But then covid-19 came along, and then the price of building materials rose dramatically as availability of those materials shrank.

On more than one occasion, Saffa said the timing before now was not right.

"If it was your building, what would you have done?" he asked.

But one of the biggest hurdles was financing.

When the casino was built, the lowest interest the Quapaws could find was 13%, Saffa said,

"They were bonds, largely held by hedge funds," Saffa said. "Very high yield. You could call them junk bonds."

Some $300 million was financed for construction of the casino that way, with another $75 million for a credit line.

Despite the high interest rate, which ate up around $80,000 a day, an amount that Saffa said he called "a Denali a day," the casino kept turning in profitable month after profitable month. And eventually the credit rating agencies noticed. In October, Moody's and Standard & Poor's issued reports saying they had upgraded the credit rating of the casino based on its strong showing.

Saffa had spoken highly of the casino's performance in its first year of operation, but the new credit reports put an official stamp of approval on the prospects for the casino and in so doing placed the casino in a whole new arena of being able to attract less-expensive financing.

The result, he said, is that the casino was able to refinance its debt down to a 3% interest rate, giving the operation some financial breathing room and allowing the discussions of the expansion to go forward.

Getting from 13% to 3%, Saffa said, was all because of the urging of Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd and Business Committee Secretary-Treasurer Guy Barker.

"The insistence that Saracen could get a better deal drove us every single day," Saffa said. "And the change that Moody's and S&P made was as validating as anything that happened."

Normally, Saffa said, the ability to borrow money improves in stages. At first, he said, the casino was able to secure financing through better-quality bonds, which would have provided the casino a loan rate in the 8%-9% range.

"But Chairman Byrd insisted we could get something better," Saffa said. "He'd say, 'there's still a better deal out there.'" So it was back to more negotiating.

Then the casino was able to get the attention of banks that were interested in lending money. But the rates were in the middle single digits and still not to Byrd's liking, Saffa said.

Finally, banks were able to give the casino a term loan rate of 3%, which is about the rate that someone can buy a house at today.

"Every day, we worked on this because every day, they drove us to find a better rate," Saffa said. "They drove the train on this. We did it in one jump, and we have Arkansas banks in the deal that know this property well. This is the best financial deal you can get."

The low interest rate will also apply to another $150 million or more that it will take to build the hotel and events center, said Saffa, who added that the total investment in Pine Bluff by the Quapaw Nation in the casino enterprise will be about a half-billion dollars.

Design plans are still being worked on, he said, but the hotel will have 320 rooms and be 13 stories. The events center will seat 1,600, include a fixed stage and be able to accommodate banquets, concerts and conventions.

"Primarily we see this as being used for quality musical acts," Saffa said, "but it's certainly a space that can be used for other events."

Saffa couldn't say when this year the Quapaws will break ground on the new project, but he did say the work will be going out to a general contractor soon, and he predicted that the hotel would be open sometime in 2023.

That expansion will increase the number of employees needed from the 900 or so who work at the casino now to 1,100 to 1,200 that will be employed there once the hotel opens.

As far as 2021 is concerned, Saffa said the Quapaw Nation was pleased with the casino's performance. He said in 10 of the 12 months, Saracen outperformed the Oaklawn casino, meaning that Saracen was capturing much of the Central Arkansas market, which is a point of pride for the Pine Bluff enterprise. One of the two months in which Oaklawn did better, Saffa pointed out, was in February when Saracen had to close for several days after Pine Bluff's water system collapsed.

For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, Saracen paid more than $20 million in taxes, according to monthly figures released by the state Racing Commission. Out of that amount 55% ($11 million) went to the state; 19.5% ($3.9 million) went to the city of Pine Bluff; and 8% ($1.6 million) went to Jefferson County.

"When we first announced plans to build a casino in Pine Bluff, people said it didn't make good sense because Pine Bluff was not viable," Saffa said. "But the data show otherwise. We have exceeded all expectations."