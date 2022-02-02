The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces Jamal Gordon as the new membership engagement manager. His duties were effective Jan. 24, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Gordon will manage Chamber programs, including Arkansas Scholars, Junior Leadership Pine Bluff, Jefferson County Farm Family, and the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network. He will also oversee the Chamber membership division.

Gordon joins the Chamber with several years of experience as owner of The Leaf Cigar Lounge at Pine Bluff and vice president/chief operating officer of Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. He is also the minister of music at Old. St. James Missionary Church at Pine Bluff.

"Gordon is a native of Pine Bluff and is very passionate about the improvement of the community as well as bridging the gap between business and community partners. He is also an advocate for community involvement that leads to awareness, unity and progression," according to the newsletter. "Welcome, Jamal."

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its fall 2021 Chancellor's List, including area residents. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average, according to a news release.

Chancellor's List recipients include White Hall residents Ashley Conner, Trevor Dady, John Kalkbrenner, Nathan Norman, and Gage Taylor.

Organizations may submit an application about their cause for a chance to win a $25,000 grant from State Farm. In celebration of the company's 100th anniversary, State Farm is going beyond the usual 40 winners and awarding 100 $25,000 grants to worthy causes nationwide, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist has helped build stronger neighborhoods for a decade by awarding grants to nonprofit organizations doing good. On Feb. 16, 4,000 submission spots will be open at NeighborhoodAssist.com.

Pafford Medical Services has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAEDTM) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency medical dispatching.

Since 1967, Pafford Medical Services has provided more than 80 communities with pre-hospital care during emergency calls. Pafford serves communities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, including a southeast Arkansas service, according to a news release.

"IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation (and subsequent re-accreditation) from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry," according to the release.