Closing two Little Rock schools offered as way to save money, improve instruction

Closing Baseline and Meadowcliff elementary schools and reassigning those pupils to five other campuses will result in better service to the pupils and improved use of district resources, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said Tuesday.

"The cost savings could generate somewhere between $600,000 to $800,000 toward the district's bottom line if you close them just because of efficiencies," Poore told participants in an online forum about the proposal.

"This administration does believe these two schools' children can be better served if we move them," Poore also said, noting that schools with enrollments of 500 or more can employ full-time counselors and nurses and that multiple teachers at a grade level are able to collaborate on instruction.

Poore made the comments at the second in a series of Little Rock School District-hosted virtual and in-person forums that are taking place this month. The purpose of the forums is to describe and get public response to proposals for closing, combining and repurposing multiple schools in the coming 2022-23 school year.

The "Blueprint 2.0" plan is intended to "right-size" the 21,000-student district to its generally declining enrollment, particularly in the east and southwest sections of the district.

Several parents, teachers and others quizzed Poore on Tuesday about the wisdom of closing Baseline at 3623 Baseline Road and Meadowcliff at 25 Sheraton Drive, in the coming school year before a new kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school is built at the old McClellan High School site on Geyer Springs Road.

Initial plans had called for closing Meadowcliff and Baseline and sending those pupils, along with students assigned to Cloverdale Middle, to the newly constructed school. The new school, however, won't be completed for a couple of years.

"My concern ... is about the proposed decision to require the families of Meadowcliff to move two times in two years," audience member Ray Williams relayed to Poore during the forum.

"This will place an additional burden on families who are already facing significant challenges," Williams said. "I recommend we find a creative way to keep Meadowcliff open until the new school opens, and we use the two years to prepare and support families for the transition."

Poore said at different times Tuesday that the enrollments at the two schools have dropped to the point that the schools should be closed and students moved right away. Meadowcliff's enrollment is 223 this year as compared with 355 in 2016-17. Baseline's enrollment this year is 261.

Most of the pupils who live in the Meadowcliff attendance zone will be assigned to Stephens Elementary with a smaller number to be assigned to Wakefield Elementary, said Frederick Fields, the district's executive director of pupil services. Wakefield could not accommodate all of the Meadowcliff pupils, he said.

He also said school district transportation will not be greatly affected, as the longest bus route in the Meadowcliff attendance zone to Stephens would be about 4.5 miles and 10 minutes long.

Children in what is now the Baseline attendance zone would be assigned, based on where they live, to one of three schools -- Chicot, Watson and Wakefield -- with the largest number assigned to Wakefield, Fields said.

Poore offered assurances that no teachers in good standing at the Baseline and Meadowcliff schools will lose district jobs if the two schools are closed, although they may or may not follow pupils to their new campuses.

In response to questions, Poore also said that language translating services similar to what is available now at Baseline and Meadowcliff will be available to children and their families at their new schools. He said the district's experience in closing multiple campuses in recent years has made the district staff skilled in transitioning students and staffers to new sites.

Poore said there are very preliminary plans to make the Baseline campus a prekindergarten center and convert Meadowcliff into a family service center. Both plans will require support from community partners.

The School Board is expected to act on the facility recommendations at its Feb. 24 meeting.

In addition to closing Meadowcliff and Baseline elementary schools, the school right-sizing proposals call for:

• Consolidating Booker Arts Magnet and Carver Math-Science Magnet elementary schools into one school at the Carver site that features science, math and the arts.

• Moving Carver's pre-kindergarten classes to Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center.

• Making Western Hills Elementary the headquarters for the Ignite Virtual Academy for grades kindergarten through 12.

• Assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Terry Elementary to Romine Early Childhood Center to create more kindergarten-through-fifth-grade space at Terry, and reassigning the prekindergarten program at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center.

• Assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Martin Luther King Elementary to Stephens Elementary to make room for possibly serving children of employees at nearby Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The proposals come at the same time the district is not only building a new school at the McClellan site but also planning a new high school in the northwest part of the city.

The Little Rock district is hosting additional online and in-person public forums on the proposed campus changes at the following dates and times:

• Feb 3: An online forum from 6-7:30 p.m. on plans to make Western Hills home to the district's Ignite Virtual Academy and to shift the location of some pre-kindergarten classrooms.

• Feb. 8: An in-person forum from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Rock Southwest High.

• Feb. 24: The public can provide public comment via Zoom during the regular Little Rock School Board meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.

All sessions will be available for viewing on the district's YouTube page: www.lrsdlive.com.

While stakeholders are watching the presentations on the district's YouTube channel, they may submit questions or comments to Blueprint@lrsd.org as the meetings are underway.

Submitted questions or comments will be shared with presenters for live responses. Additionally responses to questions will be included in a Frequently Asked Questions document, along with related information on the district's website: lrsd.org.

Stakeholders may also use an online QR code to provide additional feedback and alternative proposals to improve recommendations. All submissions will be made public and will be presented to the School Board.