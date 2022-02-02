'Coast Guard Lady' Lois Bouton of Rogers dies at 102

ROGERS -- Over the past five decades, Lois Bouton wrote an estimated 100,000 letters to U.S. Coast Guard members, earning her the affectionate title of "The Coast Guard Lady."

Her words of encouragement in the form of handwritten letters spread happiness and brought smiles to thousands of military service members, according to Vince Patton, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, retired.

Bouton, of Rogers, died Saturday at the age of 102, according to a news release from the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve.

Bouton's letter writing earned her many honors, including the U.S. Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award, and she was made an honorary commodore in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. In 2019, on her 100th birthday, Bouton was given the rank of "honorary master chief petty officer," and last fall she was presented with the Spirit of Hope award by the U.S. Department of Defense.

However, Bouton didn't write letters to earn recognition, Patton said. Making others happy brought her joy, he said. She once told an interviewer that her motivation for writing letters was to make an acquaintance into a friend by showing that she cared about them, he said.

Bouton came into Patton's life when he was stationed on a ship based out of Seattle, Wash., in 1986. As the administrative chief on the ship, he handled correspondence. The executive officer handed him a card from Bouton and asked him to write back to her.

Fast forward a few years, and Patton got a chance to meat Bouton in person. The two became best friends.

"It was refreshing, when you are stationed on a ship, deployed away from home, this cheery letter comes with encouraging words," Patton said. "When you read the letter, you couldn't help but smile."

Bouton was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Rochelle, Ill., to Louis and Florence Boyle Guenette. As a young adult, she worked as a teacher in a one-room school in Antioch, Ill., where she read about the heroic rescue performed by the Coast Guard on the Great Lakes, according to the news release. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bouton inquired about joining the Coast Guard but was told women were not needed.

In 1942, the Coast Guard Women's Reserve, better known as the SPARs, was created, the release states. Bouton enlisted in 1943 and graduated in the sixth SPAR class from recruit training in West Palm Beach, Fla. During her time at radio school in Atlantic City, N.J., Bouton met her future husband, William Bouton.

Bouton served as a radio operator during World War II, stationed first at Coast Guard Radio Station Cape May, New Jersey, and then at an air station. She was discharged in November 1945 as a radioman third class after completing her service at the Coast Guard district office in Philadelphia. For the last 20 years, Bouton has been a member of U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 085-05-06 on Beaver Lake.

After the war, Bill and Lois moved back to Illinois and Lois returned to teaching first grade until her retirement in 1972.

Toward the end of the Vietnam War, Bouton began visiting wounded and recovering servicemen at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, the release states.

The Boutons moved to Rogers in 1974 and Lois began writing letters to Coast Guardsmen and their families located in isolated stations and lighthouses, the release states. The Boutons also traveled to visit many Coast Guard units in their retirement.

Over the years, many past and current commandants and master chief petty officers of the Coast Guard, as well as other personnel, came to visit Bouton at her home, the release states. Visiting Lois on her birthday became a part of the indoctrination into the chief petty officer corps for new Coast Guard chief petty officers in the Upper and Lower Mississippi River sectors.

Bouton's desk, where she wrote thousands of letters, sits at the training center at Cape May, Patton said.

Bouton was one of a kind, according to Jesse Adams, public affairs officer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

"There are not too many people you find who serve their country in World War II and go on to serve another 80 years in one capacity or another," he said. "She's a special member of the Coast Guard community."

A delegation from Washington, D.C., and an honor guard are traveling to Northwest Arkansas for Bouton's funeral, Adams said.

Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Rogers, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live by Grace Memorial Methodist Church for the thousands of people Bouton impacted over the years, Adams said.

Rick Trent, retired MCPOCG, shows the Honorary Master Chief Petty Officer rank emblem pinned on the collar of Lois Bouton (center), Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Innisfree Assisted Living in Rogers. 102 year old Lois Bouton is known as "The Coast Guard Lady". She received the Spirit of Hope Medal from the Department of Defense and Pentagon Thursday at her retirement community home. Check out nwaonline.com/210919Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

