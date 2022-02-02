COLUMNIST: This is a slogan?

The Chicago Tribune

On Saturday, the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot released details of Chicago's new branding campaign. Ready for the new slogan, the pithy phrase tasked with attracting new businesses, fresh residents and maybe some tourists to our great city on the lake?

"Chicago Not in Chicago."

Say what?

Not exactly, "I Love New York" or "Cleveland Rocks!" or "Keep Austin Weird" or even Las Vegas' "What Happens Here, Stays Here," is it? Do you feel your civic pride being bolstered?

We don't claim to be branding experts. But we'll venture the opinion that, all else being equal, the inclusion of a negative word like "not" in a four-word promotional slogan does not exactly make your work pulse with positivity. That slogan is enough to make you cancel your plans to come here all on its own.

Why does Chicago have such trouble with self-marketing? "Second to None," a previous effort, seemed to wear this city's insecurity vis-a-vis New York right on its sleeve. But compared with "Chicago Not in Chicago," prior endeavors are marketing poetry incarnate.

The idea, according to the mayor's office, is that people need to know Chicago's influence on the rest of the world: No Ferris wheel in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., without the Chicago-based invention. No iconic San Francisco skyscrapers without the development of such technologies you-know-where. No coffee for thirsty Gothamites without Chicago first having invented the coffeemaker.

Those achievements are certainly worthy of some civic pride, although none of them are surprising given that this huge town was built by inventive industrialists and quickly became the hub of retailing innovation. But why knowing that makes you more likely to visit here, or move here to live, or bring your business here, remains a mystery to us.

And it gets worse.

The campaign is accompanied by a series of videos, the first of which features a tour by double-decker bus of New York City. The first image you see is the Statue of Liberty.

The idea is that you see all of the stuff in New York that actually was invented in Chicago and you then think maybe you'd like to come work or live here. This is intended to be a locally focused campaign, so perhaps there is some merit in positioning this city in terms of places others call home.

But let this sink in: Chicago has come up with a promotional video that involves a trip around that city out east. It's like the University of Michigan offering a tour of Ohio Stadium to prospective students.

Coming soon: a video tour of London. And no, that is not our joke. That really is the next video in what is intended to be a global campaign of "national advertisements in newspapers and magazines."

Berlin, Sao Paulo and Mexico City are coming soon. All are part of the latest "activation" under the city's marketing "masterbrand" of "Chicago. City of Stories," which is not a great slogan either but one heck of a lot better than "Chicago Not in Chicago."

Worse yet, Chicago gets bashed day in and day out with media coverage of our terrible problem with violent crime, now well known to be infecting areas where tourists like to spend time. When corporations consider moving here, they weigh the impact of all that on the talented employees they need to be able to attract and retain.

Now we're reduced to "Chicago Not in Chicago." Or, to put that more precisely, this negative represents how we have reduced ourselves.

This campaign is a general branding effort, but it's worth noting that the tourism agency Choose Chicago remains without a permanent leader. If ever there was a moment when that needs to change, it's now. Mayor Lightfoot should make that a top priority, just as she should be trying to attract new business and talented folks of all stripes.

Right after she sinks this slogan to the bottom of Lake Michigan.