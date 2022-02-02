Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall for 2nd day in a row; new cases keep declining

Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers continued falling on Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the second day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 23, to 9,690.

Arkansas' count of cases rose by 4,614, which was down by 23 from the daily increase a day earlier and by more than 1,900 from the one the previous Wednesday.

After falling by four on Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 36, to 1,675, its lowest level in more than a week.

The numbers of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care, however, both rose Wednesday after falling a day earlier.

The number who were on ventilators rose by four, to 246.

The number who were in intensive care rose by the same number, to 490.

Since Jan. 22, the number in intensive care has been above its peak of 458 last winter, although it remains below the record high of 558 it reached in the summer of last year.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 in the summer of last year and at 268 last winter.

During the current wave of infections driven by the omicron variant, the total number of hospitalized covid-19 patients peaked at an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

Despite the drop since then, the number remained Wednesday above the peaks it reached during previous surges: 1,459 in August and 1,371 in January 2021.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 4,232, its lowest level in almost a month and down from an all-time high of 9,122 the week ending Jan. 16.

With recoveries and deaths continuing to outpace new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 3,681, to 53,711.

Except for Saturday and Sunday, when the Health Department didn’t release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the reported total has fallen every day since it reached a record 102,576 on Jan. 22.