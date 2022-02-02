Disaster recovery centers in Newport, Monette and Trumann change hours due to weather

Disaster recovery centers in Newport, Monette and Trumann will modify their hours because of incoming winter weather, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency jointly announced Wednesday.

The disaster recovery center in Jackson County at the Diaz City Hall in Newport, originally scheduled to close permanently on Friday, will not reopen. It is closed permanently as of Wednesday, according to the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Disaster recovery centers in Monette and Trumann will close Wednesday at 1 p.m., close all day Thursday, and will have a delayed start on Friday. Times will be announced.

The two centers are located at:

Craighead County: First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Arkansas 18, Monette. Closes permanently Saturday at 6 p.m. Hours of operation this week: Wednesday, closes at 1 p.m.; closed Thursday; delayed start Friday.

Poinsett County: Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Drive, Trumann. Hours of operation this week: Wednesday, closes at 1 p.m.; closed Thursday; delayed start Friday.

The latest information is available at fema.gov/disaster/4633. Information is also available on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management’s Twitter account is twitter.com/AR_emergencies, Facebook at facebook.com/ARemergencies and Instagram at instagram.com/ar_emergencies/.