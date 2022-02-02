Duncan receives promotion to deputy superintendent of Fayetteville schools

FAYETTEVILLE -- Departing Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John L Colbert announced a reorganization of the district's central administration Tuesday to include the promotion of Megan Duncan to deputy superintendent.

"Over the past four years, Dr. Duncan has provided excellent leadership as the associate superintendent of support services," Colbert said in the announcement. "She has managed millions of dollars in construction projects throughout the district, including the development of our new middle school, and expertly led our support services team through the challenges of the pandemic. I am pleased to see her rise to the position of deputy superintendent."

Colbert plans to retire in June 2023, he announced Thursday. Duncan will assist in the district's day-to-day operations, Tuesday's announcement says. Her duties will include overseeing all departments' achieving strategic plan objectives and goals, communicating directly with the School Board and ensuring the district complies with state and federal regulations. She will also assist in district budgeting.

Fayetteville schools employed three associate superintendents including Duncan. The deputy superintendent position is new, the district confirmed. Duncan's associate position was eliminated. The salary for the new position has not been finalized, according to a district spokesman.

Duncan said she is humbled and honored by being named to the post. She began her career as a substitute teacher and then as a teacher with the Bryant School District in central Arkansas. She then worked as a principal for the Wickes and Mena school districts in western Arkansas, rising to superintendent of Wickes and then the Elkins School District.

Duncan also was assistant commissioner of education in 2013 for the state Department of Education before serving as associate superintendent for the Springdale School District. She joined Fayetteville Public Schools in 2017 as an associate superintendent.