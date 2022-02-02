Early voting to continue in Washington County despite weather

FAYETTEVILLE -- Access to early voting at the Washington County Clerk's Office will continue even if the rest of the county courthouse closes because of weather, county Election Director Jennifer Price confirmed Tuesday.

Early voting began Tuesday in two special elections. State Senate District 7, which includes Springdale and Elkins, has a special election between Republican Colby Fulfer and Democrat Lisa Parks. That election will fill the vacancy left by the October resignation of Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, to take a consulting job. Election day is Feb. 8.

Early voting is also underway for a special election to fill a vacancy on the Fayetteville City Council. Leslie Belden, Kristen Scott and Mike Wiederkehr are running for the Ward 2 position left open after Matthew Petty resigned in October, citing professional work obligations. If necessary, a runoff election will be held in that contest on March 8.

Early voting in both special elections will continue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday including Monday, but with no voting on Saturday nor Sunday. The Washington County Clerk's Office is in Suite 300 at the courthouse, located at 280 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Election officials, the county clerk's office and the county Sheriff's Office coordinated to have sheriff's deputies drive enough staff to the clerk's office to continue early voting for anyone who shows up, Price said.