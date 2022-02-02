EDITORIAL: It must be nice, but voters might think otherwise

Whenever a political board or government agency starts telling the public that what it's doing is legally defensible, keep your ears open. Something is up, and it's probably not in the best interest of voters. The "legally defensible assurance" is always less than assuring.

There are a lot of ifs, ans and buts in that Little Rock School Board vote last week, in which members on the board decided that only two districts will go to the polls this fall. The 7-2 vote means that, for now anyway, only voters in Zones 8 and 9 will vote for school board members. The other seven have a freebie. Let's note high up in this editorial that the two attorneys on the board--Jeff Wood and Ali Noland--were the "nay" votes.

From Cynthia Howell's story: "The decision on the number of seats to be open for election comes after the board in December approved revised school board election zone boundary lines. The revisions were done in an effort to equalize the zone populations after shifts in those populations occurred between the 2010 and 2020 census results."

So district lines were moved after the census. That means a good portion of Little Rock's voters will be represented by somebody they didn't vote for, and didn't have any chance to vote against. When somebody you didn't vote for wins an election, well, that's democracy for ya. But when you're moved into another district by those making district lines, and you don't get a say about who represents you for (possibly) years . . . . Voters might consider that to be poor form.

Ali Noland, for her part, said she had told voters in last November's vote on the property tax extension that board members would be held accountable before voters--and that all board members would be up for re-election, which was the guidance at the time. But an attorney for the district has advised that limiting the election to two members this time around is legally defensible.

Most of the story argued that position: There is a lot of gray area in the law. And a lot of questions. For example, whether electing all positions is required after every census, or just after the first time when a board re-zones itself. Just because people are in new zones, doesn't necessarily mean anything is illegal. And so lawyerly on.

The French have a saying: It is worse than a crime. It is a mistake.

Thousands of people have been moved to other districts. Although the tax passed in November, it wasn't a unanimous vote by the people; they deserve to hold board members accountable as Ms. Noland understands.

As a friend noted, if the decision by Little Rock's school board goes unchallenged, how many other school districts across the state will avoid elections after redrawn district lines?

This is a mistake, a political mistake from a board that has so far restored a sense of trust in the community after all those years the district was under state control. It's a mistake that could wake former distrust from its slumber. No matter how legally defensible.