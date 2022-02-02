Elected to 'do something different,' Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. launches bid for a second term





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Tuesday he will seek a second term, formalizing his reelection effort ahead of the November contest in which he is expected to face several challengers.

The mayor's reelection bid was unveiled via a campaign video, followed by a morning news conference held at a Wright Avenue parking lot near Dunbar Magnet Middle School.

Scott, 38, became the city's first popularly elected Black mayor after he defeated attorney Baker Kurrus in a December 2018 runoff election to succeed three-term mayor Mark Stodola, who did not run for reelection.

Since then, Scott's administration has had to contend with a global pandemic as well as weather events: historic flooding in 2019 and a major snowstorm last year.

In his remarks Tuesday, Scott suggested the challenges were unforeseen when he took the oath of office.

Scott has had to face other challenges ranging from increased violent crime, discord within the Police Department and the failure of his "Rebuild the Rock" tax package.

The push for a sales-tax increase last year was defeated at the polls, dooming Scott's attempt to secure $530 million for quality-of-life initiatives over 10 years.

Additionally, the mayor has continued to back Police Chief Keith Humphrey, whom he hired to lead the department shortly after his inauguration, as the police chief has battled with colleagues as well as the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police.

Scott's reelection announcement coincided with a string of recent shootings in Little Rock. Between Friday and Monday, one person died and 11 other individuals, including a 1-year-old, were injured because of shooting incidents, according to police.

At the start of his remarks to reporters assembled outside the Wright Avenue storefronts, Scott asked for a moment of silence for the victims of the gun violence over the weekend as well as the homicide victims during each of the past three years.

"I love Little Rock," Scott said. "And I made a promise to voters that I would do everything within my power to create jobs, strengthen our communities economically, grow our economic standing [within] the region and within this nation and this state, reform public safety, improve education and expand affordable housing."

On those pillars, Scott was "proud to say that I have kept my word."

Little Rock's population has grown to a record 202,591 and the city has added more than 7,000 jobs since he took office, Scott said.

With his campaign announcement landing on the first day of Black History Month, Scott in his speech paid tribute to the historic Dunbar neighborhood and "giants" of the community -- Scipio Jones, Florence Price, William Grant Still and Ernest Green.

He also seemed to reference the clashes that have often pitted him against some city board officials. Scott said that he was "committed to changing the way we do business at City Hall, and everybody's not happy about it -- at all. But you all elected me to do something different, not to do the same."

The mayor said his administration has worked to fill vacancies in the police force, which Scott said was at its highest strength compared to any point in the past 10 to 15 years.

But even if the city employed 1,000 or 2,000 officers, Scott suggested it still would have to address "root causes" -- he mentioned education and job opportunities, among other things -- with an eye toward ensuring young adults have hope and know they do not have to turn to a life of crime.

He argued officials have worked to increase accountability and transparency in policing, referencing efforts such as the creation of a citizens review board, the addition of body-worn cameras and the reduction of no-knock warrants.

"Now, is our city [as] safe as it should be? Absolutely not. Are we throwing up our hands because this steep increase in crime is happening all across the country? Absolutely not," Scott said. "But crime does not happen in a bubble."

He suggested job growth and economic mobility create an atmosphere for safer neighborhoods.

Asked what officials are planning to do differently in light of the recent shootings, Scott said a community-violence reduction plan already in place "has significantly reduced crime over the last several months."

He added that intelligence has shown illegal gun trafficking taking place in Arkansas as well as Oklahoma and Mississippi. Scott said trafficking prompted a meeting between Humphrey and a senior leader at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But when pressed, Scott acknowledged investing in what he termed "human infrastructure" might require a longer time horizon, arguing it was about the next generation and instilling hope.

"It's not a quick fix," he said. "And anyone that thinks it's a quick fix, they're clearly not from Little Rock."

So far, four challengers have said they plan to run against Scott in the Nov. 8 election: food blogger Greg Henderson, real-estate broker Loretta Hendrix, businessman Steve Landers and nonprofit founder Pamela Whitaker.



