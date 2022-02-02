Exxon's 4Q profit reaches $8.87B

HOUSTON -- Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil company, reported its most robust earnings in seven years on Tuesday as it rode a wave of climbing oil and natural gas prices.

Heralding its financial comeback after several years of mediocre returns and criticism over its environmental performance, the company said that it would resume buying back its stock to the tune of $10 billion over the next two years, the first repurchase since 2016.

The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share for the final three months of 2021. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share.

For the year, Exxon earned $23 billion, compared with a loss of $22.4 billion in 2020 when oil and gas prices plummeted because of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. The annual profit was the highest since 2014.

"Our effective pandemic response, focused investments during the down-cycle, and structural cost savings positioned us to realize the full benefits of the market recovery in 2021," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement on Tuesday.

Natural gas sales provided the primary uplift in fourth-quarter results as Exxon and other suppliers reaped hefty returns amid fuel shortages across Europe and parts of Asia. Escalating oil prices also proved a boon to the Western world's largest crude explorer.

The company's success was also bolstered by a recovery of oil prices throughout 2021, as demand for energy rebounded.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. bench mark, had risen by more than 50%, reaching an average of $67 a barrel in December. Oil prices have continued to climb to more than $80 a barrel because of tightening supplies and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Natural gas prices rose by more than 40% from 2020 in the quarter and have picked up again in recent weeks as temperatures have dropped in many regions.

"We've made great progress in 2021, and our forward plans position us to lead in cash flow and earnings growth, operating performance and the energy transition," Woods said.

The company reported that it had increased its production of oil and gas by 2% from 2020, largely because of increased production in the Permian basin that straddles Texas and New Mexico, and off the coast of Guyana in South America. It also reported improved margins in its refining business, despite the continued slump in jet fuel demand.

Fourth-quarter oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million barrels per day. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production increased 2% compared with the year-ago period.

Addressing rising concerns about climate change, Woods told analysts in a conference call Tuesday that the company was committed to investing in carbon capture and sequestration, biofuels like renewable diesel and hydrogen energy.

"There is a growing recognition and a growing acceptance for the need for a variety of approaches," Woods said, "to make sure that we make progress on reducing emissions but at the same time don't compromise the quality of peoples' lives."

Exxon shares rose by 5% Tuesday morning. Still, Exxon's stock price remains below its levels of a decade ago. In response to mediocre returns, investors have pressured Exxon and other oil companies to control spending and improve shareholder returns with dividends and stock buybacks.

The company last month said that it would spend $20 billion to $25 billion a year on investments through 2027, a decrease of up to 33% from spending plans before the pandemic sent oil prices crashing in 2020.

Returning cash to shareholders is part of an industrywide departure from automatically investing in more production and acquiring reserves of oil and gas. That trend has supported share prices but also limited U.S. oil production to below 2019 levels.

Exxon announced Monday that it was streamlining its businesses, combining its chemical, refining and marketing businesses and management of its technology and engineering units to save more than $6 billion over the next two years in comparison with 2019 spending.

The company will move its headquarters from Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, to a Houston suburb where most operations are already centered on a 385-acre campus.

On Tuesday, Woods said the new structure would "further strengthen our competitive advantages."

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press and by Kevin Crowley of Bloomberg News (WPNS).