Police Beat

Felon found to have

firearm, report says

The Arkansas State Police on Monday arrested a man who was found to be a felon with a rifle, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle, a trooper noticed that the vehicle's passenger, 24-year-old Devin Smith of North Little Rock, had an AR-15 rifle beside his seat, the report stated.

Dispatch confirmed that Smith is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm, so the trooper arrested him, according to the report. Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony.