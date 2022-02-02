Follow live: Hogs lead Georgia at half

Half: Arkansas 53, Georgia 47

The Razorbacks turned in perhaps their best offensive half of the season and have a nice lead on the road against a hot-shooting Bulldogs team.

Stanley Umude leads all scorers with 15 points and he added three assists as well. He knocked down a three-pointer assisted by Chris Lykes in the final seconds of the half.

Umude is 6 of 9 from the floor and 2 of 3 from deep.

Lykes was the story of the half. He scored 9 points, his most in a game since the SEC opener, and finished with 4 assists and 2 steals. Arkansas outscored Georgia by 10 points in his 14 minutes on the floor.

JD Notae, playing back in his home state, is second on the team in scoring with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from deep. He also has 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Au'Diese Toney rounds out the Arkansas players in double figures. He has 10 points in his 18 minutes and has added 10-plus points in SEC play five times now.

Georgia is behind at the break despite hitting 7 of 11 attempts beyond the arc. The Bulldogs are 7 of 13 on two-point looks and have turned the ball over 9 times, which have led to 12 Razorbacks points.

Arkansas scored at a 1.359 PPP clip in the first half. The Razorbacks are 12 of 14 at the rim so far, according to StatBroadcast.

2:07, 1H - Arkansas 48, Georgia 43

Heck of an offensive run from the Razorbacks in that last stretch.

Arkansas is scoring at a 1.371 PPP clip at the moment, and is shooting 60.6%. Chris Lykes continues to play very well off the bench.

He is up to 9 points, 3 assists and 2 turnovers in his 11 minutes. The Razorbacks are plus-9 with him in the lineup.

JD Notae leads Arkansas with 12 points and Stanley Umude and Au'Diese Toney each have 10. Umude also has three assists to tie for the team lead.

With Jaylin Williams out with two fouls, Kamani Johnson has filled in well and brought solid energy. The Razorbacks are plus-6 in his four minutes.

The Bulldogs have zero points in the last 2:05, but will be at the line when play resumes.

6:54, 1H - Georgia 34, Arkansas 33

It's kind of odd to write this, but the Razorbacks would not be in this game without Chris Lykes. The 5-7 guard has played exceptionally well early.

Lykes has 9 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in his 6 minutes. Arkansas is plus-3 in his time on the floor.

The nine points are his most in a game since adding 10 against Mississippi State in the SEC opener on Dec. 29. It's good news for the Razorbacks when he's able to provide some pop.

Georgia is still shooting the ball well, and that's why it has a lead. It is 10 of 17 shooting and 6 of 9 from deep. Five different Bulldogs have at least five points.

11:17, 1H - Georgia 24, Arkansas 22

The Bulldogs grabbed an eight-point lead just moments ago after hitting their fifth three-pointer on as many attempts.

JD Notae, though, added a layup in traffic and Chris Lykes pitched in two scores, including one on a steal in the backcourt, and Arkansas has chipped into its deficit. Tom Crean called for time.

Stanley Umude, Notae and Jaylin Williams each have five points. Arkansas has 14 points in the paint and 7 points off 5 Georgia turnovers.

The Razorbacks are 9 of 14 from the floor. If they can string together consecutive stops with greater regularity, this game should tilt in their favor. Georgia entered play tonight as the worst defensive team in the SEC.

15:50, 1H - Arkansas 11, Georgia 10

The Bulldogs have knocked down 3 of their first 4 shots, including both attempts from three-point range, but the Razorbacks have an early edge.

Stanley Umude buried a right-corner three to put Arkansas ahead at the first media timeout. The Razorbacks have assisted on 3 of their first 4 buckets of the game. JD Notae, Trey Wade and Au'Diese Toney each have one.

Notae, Toney and Umude have three points and Jaylin Williams has two.

Kario Oquendo has a game-high seven points so far but also has a pair of turnovers. The Bulldogs have four early points off Arkansas turnovers.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 18.8 per game, and Toney is second at 11.1 per outing. Notae has scored at least 15 points in each SEC game.

Williams has recorded five double-doubles in the Razorbacks’ last seven games. He is averaging 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. Williams grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds last Saturday against West Virginia.

Toney, a Pittsburgh transfer, led Arkansas players with 29 scores at the rim in January. He had 24 and 17 rim scores in the first two months of the season, respectively.

The Razorbacks own the No. 1 defensive efficiency rating in SEC games, per KenPom, at 91.5.

Georgia's starters: Aaron Cook (6-2), Jaxon Etter (6-4), Kario Oquendo (6-4), Noah Baumann (6-6) and Braelen Bridges (6-11).

The Bulldogs enter tonight's game losers of nine of their last 10 games. Their lone win in that stretch came at home against Alabama on Jan. 25.

Oquendo leads Georgia’s starting group in scoring at 12.7 points per game, followed by Bridges at 12.6. Bridges is pulling down 5.9 rebounds per game, as well.

Cook, a transfer from Gonzaga, paces the offense with 5.9 assists per game. According to KenPom data, he owns the No. 11 assist rate (28.0%) in SEC-only games. Cook scored 18 points in the Bulldogs’ loss at Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Baumann is shooting 41.5% from three-point range this season. He has made 39 threes. Cook is tied for second with 20.

In SEC games, Georgia is allowing 116.4 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom, the worst mark in the league. Opponents have made 60.3% of their shots inside the arc, and Georgia has had 18.1% of its two-point looks blocked.