For $10, you can feed your bad love memories to a tiger at the Little Rock Zoo

Don’t have a Valentine this year? You can feed your ex’s name or a bad memory to a tiger at the Little Rock Zoo for a small donation fee.

For a $10 donation you can feed a bad love memory, bad story, or something you want to leave behind to a tiger.

The donations will benefit tiger conservation at the zoo.

You can watch the bad memories, stories and experiences go to the tigers live at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 via Facebook Live, according to a news release from the Little Rock Zoo.

“UnValentines” can be filled out at www.littlerockzoo.com/extra-fun/unvalentines-day/.

