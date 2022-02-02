Gray signs with Lyon baseball

Now that Lucas Gray has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Lyon College, the White Hall High School senior won't put unnecessary pressure on himself to help the Bulldogs return to the postseason after missing it in 2021.

"Going into the baseball season, I've won a lot with these guys," Gray said after he officially committed to the Batesville college on Monday. "We've won a lot of state championships together. We've got a little chip on our shoulders this year because we didn't play up to the level where we should be. We're going to shock some people."

At 5-feet-10 and 130 pounds, Gray carries a lot of power with him to each at bat. He finished with a batting average higher than .400 last year after coming off an injury from basketball season.

Bulldogs Coach Shane Harp is looking for more of the same prowess at the plate and on the field from Gray.

"Baseball intelligence is off the chains," Harp said of Gray's baseball smarts. "He's just a really smart kid. He probably won't be a coach, but he could be a coach. He just knows how to play the game and just makes the team better, point blank. He moved to the outfield a couple of years ago because he reads the ball really well. He could be a leadoff hitter."

Gray spent time as a first baseman last year after another player at that position was injured.

For the 2023 season, Gray will join a Lyon team that went 24-23 overall and 16-12 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' American Midwest Conference.

"When we went on the visit, it felt like home," Gray said. "There was something right about it. They showed incredible interest in me. When we sat down and made the decision between McKendree [University in Illinois] and Lyon, they showed the most interest. I felt this would make me the better baseball player and the better man on and off."

For now, Harp hopes to build a championship contender around his standout hitter. White Hall begins the season Feb. 22 against Crossett.

"I'm hoping his leadership will rub off on other players," Harp said.