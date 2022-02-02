Gross national debt passes $30 trillion

WASHINGTON -- America's gross national debt topped $30 trillion for the first time Tuesday, a fiscal milestone that underscores the fragile nature of the country's long-term economic health as it grapples with soaring prices and the prospect of higher interest rates.

The breach of that threshold, which was revealed in new Treasury Department figures, arrived years earlier than projected as a result of trillions in federal spending that the United States has deployed to combat the pandemic. That $5 trillion, which funded expanded jobless benefits, financial support for small businesses and stimulus payments, was financed with borrowed money.

The borrowing binge, which many economists viewed as necessary to help the United States recover from the pandemic, has left the nation with a debt burden larger than the entire economy, surpassing levels of red ink not seen since World War II.

Some economists contend that the nation's large debt load is not unhealthy given that the economy is growing, interest rates are low and investors are still willing to buy U.S. Treasury securities, which gives them safe assets to help manage their financial risk. Those securities allow the government to borrow money relatively cheaply and use it to invest in the economy.

Yet the figures come amid renewed concerns in Washington over the nation's fiscal trajectory and its ballooning budget deficit, which is the gap between what the nation spends and the revenue it brings in. Those worries helped stall negotiations over President Joe Biden's $2 trillion safety net and climate spending proposal, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., citing "staggering debt" as a reason he could not support the legislation.

The lingering pandemic has slowed the momentum of the economic recovery, fueling inflation rates unseen since the early 1980s and raising the prospect of higher interest rates, which could add to America's fiscal burden.

"Hitting the $30 trillion mark is clearly an important milestone in our dangerous fiscal trajectory," said Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which advocates deficit reduction. "For many years before covid, America had an unsustainable structural fiscal path because the programs we've designed are not sufficiently funded by the revenue we take in."

The gross national debt represents debt held by the public, such as individuals, businesses and pension funds, as well as liabilities that one part of the federal government owes to another part.

Renewed concerns about debt and deficits in Washington follow years of disregard for the consequences of big spending. During the Trump administration, most Republicans ceased to be fiscal hawks and voted along party lines in 2017 to pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut along with increased federal spending.

While Republican lawmakers helped run up the nation's debt load, they have since blamed Biden for putting the nation on a rocky fiscal path by funding his agenda. After a protracted standoff in which Republicans refused to raise America's borrowing cap, threatening a first-ever federal default, Congress finally agreed in December to raise the nation's debt limit to about $31.4 trillion.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned last year that rising interest costs and growing health spending as the population ages would increase the risk of a "fiscal crisis" and higher inflation, a situation that could undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar.

The Biden administration has defended the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that Democrats passed last year as a necessary measure to protect the economy from further damage. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has argued that such large federal investments are affordable because interest costs as a share of gross domestic product are at historically low levels thanks to persistently low interest rates.

But that backdrop could start to change as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates, which have been set near-zero since the start of the pandemic, to curb inflation.