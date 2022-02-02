DEAR HELOISE: My husband and our two boys like to hunt for game birds such as duck or pheasant, but wild game often has a "gamey" flavor that I don't like. In order to get rid of that undertone of wild game, I soak the birds in buttermilk (after the feathers are removed) overnight in the refrigerator. When I'm ready to cook them, I take them out, one at a time, and roll them in flour or breadcrumbs. The gamey flavor is gone by then.

I also add buttermilk to pancakes and biscuit mix to give them a richer taste.

-- Diane L., Red Bank, Tenn.

DEAR HELOISE: My son is coming home on leave soon, and he asked me to make the pumpkin bread that he loves so much. The problem is, I can't find the recipe. Would you reprint it so I can make it for one of our boys in uniform?

-- Emma H., Oklahoma City

DEAR READER: I certainly will.

Pumpkin Bread

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped pecans

2 eggs, slightly beaten

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake for 60-75 minutes.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a cheese grater, but I usually ended up grating my fingertips along with the cheese. Finally, my sister suggested that I put a thimble on my index finger to save me from injuring that finger.

-- Pamela F., West Fargo, N.D.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband had a heart attack a few months ago, so I've been very careful to avoid fried foods in his diet. Instead of browning meatballs, which he dearly loves, in butter or oil, I bake them. I spray nonstick cooking oil in a casserole dish, put the meatballs in (do not layer) and bake for 35 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Then I add the meatballs to a low-calorie sauce. Not only has this been beneficial to keep my husband's cholesterol down, it also has helped him shed the extra 20 pounds he was carrying.

-- June S., Kokomo, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I always have leftover rice, so I add peas, scallions, mushrooms, chicken or whatever else I have in the refrigerator and reheat it the next day for lunch. Always tastes great.

-- Lori A., St. Petersburg, Fla.

