Holdouts, Purdue near to settlement, filing says

The attorneys general for eight holdout states and the District of Columbia are close to reaching a new settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would require members of the family who own the company to increase their contribution to the deal, according to a court filing.

A judge Tuesday gave them 16 more days of protection from lawsuits over the toll of the drugs while the details are worked out.

Legal protections for members of the Sackler family had been set to expire Tuesday, opening the floodgates for new or resumed claims that individuals in the billionaire family bore personal responsibility for an opioid crisis that has been linked to the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans over the past two decades.

At a hearing held by video conference from his White Plains, N.Y., courtroom, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain agreed to the extend legal protections for family members for the 12th time since 2019.

The ruling came a day after a second bankruptcy judge who is serving as a mediator in the matter said the Sacklers and other parties are close to a new settlement.

The judge, Shelley Chapman, said in the court filing Monday that members of the Sackler family would contribute a "substantial additional consideration" above the $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets they've already agreed to pay as part of a deal, along with giving up ownership of Stamford, Conn.-based Purdue.

She said that the attorneys general for eight states and the District of Columbia who objected to a previous settlement deal were close to agreeing in principle to the new one. The states objecting to the previous deal are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

Chapman said mediation should wrap up by Feb. 7.

Drain said he would OK that and also grant Purdue's request to keep legal protections in place for Sackler family members until Feb. 17.

Drain said that if a deal isn't in place by then, "all bets are open" as to whether he would protect the family again.

The effort to reach a new settlement is the latest chapter in a complicated legal saga through bankruptcy court.

Last year, the overwhelming majority of Purdue's creditors, including state and local governments, American Indian tribes and individual victims of the opioid crisis agreed to a settlement, which Drain approved. But in December, another judge dismissed it, ruling that Drain lacked jurisdiction to let the Sacklers off the legal hook when some parties disagreed. That ruling is being appealed.

At Tuesday's hearing, only one lawyer pushed against extending legal protections for members of the family, which is collectively worth billions: Joe Rice, a lead lawyer for local governments who had sued Purdue. He argued that it was time to open other legal options in a case that has rung up legal and professional fees of $740 million so far.

A Purdue lawyer pointed out that more than half of those costs were to pay to notify victims they could request a piece of a settlement and to pay the legal costs of the company's creditors.

SETTLEMENTS FOR TRIBES

Separately, American Indian tribes have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

The filing in U.S. District Court in Cleveland lays out the broad terms of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Some details are still being hashed out.

All federally recognized tribes in the U.S. will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not sue over opioids. And there could be settlements between other firms in the industry and tribes, many of which have been hit hard by the overdose crisis.

W. Ron Allen, chair of the Jamestown K'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Wash., called it a big deal for tribes to reach their own settlement, in contrast with tobacco industry deals in the 1990s that left out American Indian groups.

"American Indians have suffered the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose and are more likely than other group in the United States to die from drug-induced deaths," said Douglas Yankton, chair of the Spirit Lake Nation in North Dakota, in a statement. "The dollars that will flow to Tribes under this initial settlement will help fund crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services."

More than 400 tribes and intertribal organizations representing about 80% of tribal citizens have sued over opioids.

Each tribe could decide whether to participate but would be required to use the money to deal with the opioid epidemic.

The deal would take effect when 95% of the tribes with lawsuits against the companies agree to the settlement, said Tara Sutton, a lawyer whose firm is representing 28 tribes.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Fonseca of The Associated Press.