Happy birthday (Feb. 2): Here comes a heap of cosmic gifts. Make room by getting rid of something — for instance, your tight hold on one idea of the future. Open your mind to options, then in drops a lovely February surprise. Spring sees the blossoming of your professional life with the mastery of a skill. Summer is synonymous with love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll expand your circle of influence. You'll be especially charismatic in casual settings. Your manner is informal; you'll shine in this mode. People feel comfortable around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Part of forwarding your interests is protecting them. You're a warrior with a keen sense about when to defend, attack or retreat. Stay flexible and alert. Keep your options open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll concentrate on one thing until it's solved. It's a bit like your mind is a television show, and you don't want to change the channel until the end credits roll.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To make a plan with someone and execute it builds the relationship yet not as much as the casual in-between moments of doing nothing together. It's the way you are when your guard is down that matters most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your all-out efforts make life exciting. You wouldn't want to run at this intensity all the time, but it's working today. Better to do excess in moderation than to do moderation in excess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're willing to take other people's feelings seriously if needed, but you're in no mood to take yourself seriously. You skate through tasks that used to be hard because you've upgraded your thoughts on the matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're full of ideas, many of them good, only one of them possible at a time. Be wary of adding new projects today because they will take over in unexpected ways. First, finish what you were already working on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You think you're in the right, and you probably are. For now, keeping that to yourself will give you more options. You'll be able to observe the situation while others are unguarded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Resources become available to you. You've only just scratched the surface of what you can do. Keep going. You can take this farther than you dreamed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Our solar system is composed of mostly empty space, but today you still don't have enough of it. Your time alone is precious and when you get some, you'll use it well, possibly doing nothing at all, a worthy enough pursuit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Giving is tricky. There's a point when it's uncool or counterproductive to give too much. Make double sure you're getting an accurate read on the situation. Take your cues from those more established in it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Simple gestures are effective, especially when it comes to love and romance. Less is more. Too much talking can diminish what you've already accomplished with an intentional moment of eye contact.

MOON FAVORS PSYCHIC MARMOTS

A prescient Pisces moon oversees the gathering at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania for the ceremonial appearance of Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary. Whatever the marmot’s prediction, you have the power to end your own personal winter.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am a Libra born September 29. Over the last six years, my life seems to have moved in a different direction other than I chose. More so in the last year, my life seems to be in a complete upheaval and I feel lost at times even if I don’t show it. I feel like I am losing everyone around me in some form or another. I feel like everything is out of control and I will lose everything if this keeps going. Does this change anytime soon?”

A: Sounds like you are tuning into the energy of Saturn, the planet of big life lessons. These lessons are frequently learned through the rulebook of self-destruction. Self-destruction gets a bad rap. In building ourselves, sometimes we have to tear structures of our lives down and recreate. This can be done consciously or unconsciously. Losing relationships and even bits of yourself is par for this course. You are in control of more than you think. What happens will be ultimately the result of your choices. So don’t wait for the change to come down from the stars. Summon your power and take the reins.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Shakira was just 12 years old when she released her first record. Three Grammys, 11 Latin Grammys and a Super Bowl halftime show later, the Aquarian superstar is still hitting new heights. In keeping with her sign’s reputation, Shakira has been honored by the United Nations and other organizations for her extensive charitable contributions.